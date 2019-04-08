Niki Terpstra will miss Paris Roubaix after suffering ‘severe concussion’ in Tour of Flanders crash

The Direct Energie rider was knocked unconscious after crashing early on in the race

Niki Terpstra (Direct Energie) is set to miss this year’s Paris-Roubaix after crashing in Sunday’s Tour of Flanders and suffering a severe head trauma, with the the rider kept overnight in hospital as a precaution.

Terpstra was looking to defend his Tour of Flanders title but was involved in a crash that knocked him unconscious with 157km left to race, as the peloton approached the Oude Kwaremont.

The Dutchman will now miss out on Paris-Roubaix this weekend, a race he won in 2014, according to a statement released by his management company.

SEG Cycling said on Twitter: “Niki Terpstra suffered a sever concussion during his crash in the Tour of Flanders. Unfortunately, this crash ended his spring season. Recovery is needed now.”

Terpstra’s wife, Ramona, thanked fans for their supportive posts on social media and confirmed her husband would be kept in the hospital overnight as a precaution. She said: “Thanks for all the posts! Just arrived at Niki in the hospital. He has a heavy concussion and will have to rest well for the time being. We’ll stay a night here to be sure. I am particularly pleased that I can still cuddle him. They were anxious moments!”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The 34-year-old moved to Direct Energie from Quick-Step Floors at the start of the season but has had his spring campaign cut short after a string of strong performances in the early season. Cofidis rider Christophe Laporte was spotted checking on his rival and calling for medical help in the aftermath of the crash.

The three-time Dutch national road race champion posted on his Instagram story from his hospital bed, telling fans “I’ll be back” whilst the rest of the peloton were still out on the road chasing down Bettiol who attacked from 17km to win his first ever pro race.