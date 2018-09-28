Segafredo announces sponsorship of new Trek Factory Racing women’s team

The women’s team will now carry the same title sponsors as the men’s WorldTour outfit

The new women’s Trek Factory Racing team have announced coffee brand Segafredo Zenetti as a title sponsor.

Trek-Segafredo will be the newest team to join the UCI Women’s WorldTour and will share their name with the men’s team.

The outfit have already signed big names from the women’s peloton, including Britain’s Lizzie Deignan and Dutch rider Ellen van Dijk.

Segafredo owner Massimo Zanetti said: “Since we started sponsoring the men’s team in 2016, I have been so proud to see our brand associated with a great project.

“Coffee and cycling are a great match, so when Trek decided to launch its own women’s team, we were excited to get on board.

“Both teams will be called Trek-Segafredo, two strong brands united to chase even more victories and we are really looking forward to that.”

The new Trek Factory Racing team was announced in July, and so far 12 riders have signed.

Trek president John Burke said: “There’s a ton of excitement inside Trek about the new women’s team and about the things we will do differently, so it’s fantastic to have our friends at Segafredo join the cause.

“We are entering the fourth year of our partnership with the men’s team, and this new project will strengthen the relationship between our two companies even more.

“Things are changing rapidly for women’s cycling, audiences are growing fast, and the racing is really, really good.”

Trek-Segafredo’s general manager Luca Guercilena added: “Together we will promote the equal opportunities in sport – I am sure that this project will give us amazing emotions.”

The riders currently signed to the new Trek-Segafredo women’s team are Lizzie Deignan (GBr), Audrey Cordon-Ragot (FRA), Lauretta Hanson (AUS), Lotta Lepistö (FIN), Elisa Longo Borghini (ITA), Letizia Paternoster (ITA), Anna Plichta (POL), Ellen van Dijk (NED), Abi Van Twisk (GBr), Tayler Wiles (USA), Ruth Winder (USA), Trixi Worrack (GER).