The Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana joins the list of races postponed in 2021

The Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana has joined several other races around the world on the postponed or cancelled list at the start of the 2021 season.

There were high hopes that this race would go ahead as the Clàssica Comunitat Valenciana went ahead on Sunday, but it looks as though some riders will have to wait that bit longer to start their seasons.

The race tweeted: “The organisation of the #VCV GP Banco Sabadell has decided to postpone its 72nd edition, scheduled for next week, between February 3 and 7. We will give the new dates soon, we look forward to your support and understanding.”

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) was down to make his racing comeback after not taking part in a race since abandoning the Tour de France on stage 16 in 2020, but is now likely to open his season at the Tour de la Provence instead.

The race joins the Challenge Mallorca, Vuelta a Andalusia and Vuelta a Murcia on the list of Spanish races cancelled with only the Clasica Almeria left on the calendar, but that will now be in doubt too.

The Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana organisers are looking to potentially hold the race around May time, which may fit nicely as the Tour de Yorkshire has left a bit of a hole before the Giro d’Italia.

Last year’s race was won by Slovenian star, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) who was not down to defend his title but to start his season later in February at the UAE Tour, which is still down as going ahead.