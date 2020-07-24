Tweets of the Week: Paddy McGuinness sabotages Sir Chris Hoy and Katie Archibald is getting Olympics withdrawal

It’s been a busy week in the cycling world, with racing finally returning after a five-month lay-off.

The virtual Tour de France concluded over the last seven days, while the Olympics were also due to start this week before they were postponed due to coronavirus.

With all this going on in the cycling world, there has been plenty for the pros to talk about on cycling social media.

We’re been diligently scouring Twitter and Instagram to bring you another round-up of the best from the last week.

Check out our tweets of the week below:

1. Riding your bike is always a journey… in more ways than one

2. This is what nightmares are made of

3. Geraint Thomas: chain-snapping sprinter

4. Airport thoughts from Nathan Haas and Chad Haga

5. Sir Bradley Wiggins is known for setting trends, but we’re not sure about this one

6. As Team Ineos announce their new name, Dr Hutch has drawn the line

7. The age old battle between rider and pedal

8. Katie Archibald is struggling with the lack of Olympics this year

9. Wearing a mask is certainly less demanding than these skills from Ellen Noble

10. The two-up time trial we’ve all been waiting for (right?!)

We’ll be back in seven days with more from cycling social media.