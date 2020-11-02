Chris Froome: ‘I’ve received countless tweets telling me to pack it in’

Chris Froome has said he is far from done with his cycling career, despite the countless tweets he’s received telling him to pack it in.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider is continuing his recovery from serious injuries suffered in 2019, as he hopes of becoming a Grand Tour contender once again.

Froome, who is currently riding the Vuelta a España but is not in contention for the overall, has responded to comments from Sir Bradley Wiggins and Sean Kelly on his form.

Speaking on the Eurosport’s Bradley Wiggins Podcast, Britain’s first Tour de France winner Wiggins said: “Every turn he has at the front he is going longer and longer into the race and he is enjoying putting people in the hurt bag again and regaining his confidence.

“You have to imagine for him, there were probably times when he thought, ‘will I ever get back to that strength and that rider?’.

“Chris is looking like he can be competitive again next year, which everyone wants to see, and challenge for a fifth Tour.”

Froome, a four-time winner of the Tour, is a former team-mate of Wiggins and was an essential domestique when Wiggins won his Tour in 2012.

Sean Kelly also said he had seen Froome regain confidence at the Vuelta after struggling through the first week.

Froome will be leaving Ineos at the end of the season to join Israel Start-Up Nation, bringing an end to the decade-long partnership with team principal Sir Dave Brailsford.

Responding to the comments made by Wiggins and Kelly, Froome said: “Thanks to Wiggins and Kelly for their belief in me. I’ve received countless tweets telling me to pack it in already.

“If I quit every time things got tough during my cycling career I would have never achieved anything.

“Believe me when I say I’m far from done.”