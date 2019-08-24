Watch: Euskadi-Murias team car crashes on Vuelta a España time trial course

A support car for the Euskadi Basque Country-Murias team crashed on the course of the stage one team time trial at the Vuelta a España 2019.

Footage obtained by La Flamme Rouge from an unknown source shows the Basque team out on the course, the third team to set off at 7.04pm, with one of their support cars beeping as it speeds round the corner, losing control and crashing into a wall.

The team staff inside the team car are reportedly okay, and the video footage shows a number of people, including the driver, getting out of the car following the collision.

Euskadi-Murias failed to set a quicker time than either of the two squads, Dimension Data and Ag2r La Mondiale, who set off before them. The Basque team finished the 13.4km course in 15-37.

