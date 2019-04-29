Winner of junior E3 BinckBank Classic takes finish line celebration to new extreme

The winner of the junior E3 BinckBank has caused a stir with his finish line celebration.

Tobias Lund Andresen rode to a solo victory in the one-day race on Saturday (April 27), finishing more than a minute up on Britain’s Leo Hayter.

But Andresen has split opinion as he lay down on the ground before the finish line as part of his victory celebration.

The Dane was filmed veering across the road as he rode to the line alone, before stopping and dismounting his bike.

After laying on the ground and putting his hands behind his head, the 16-year-old then lifted his bike in the air and walked across the line.

Andresen drew some criticism online for the celebration, with some saying it was “arrogant” and that he should have been more humble.

There have been plenty of extravagant celebrations in the history of cycling.

Mark Cavendish apologised for his celebration during a stage of the 2010 Tour de Romandie.

The Manxman stuck up two fingers as he crossed the line, as a message to the “journalists and commentators who know jack-**** about cycling.”

Robbie McEwan and Peter Sagan have also shared similar memorable moments at the finish line, with both men showing off their bike handling skills with wheelies at the line.

Sagan also appeared to take inspiration from McEwan when he did the ‘running man’ celebration at the 2012 Tour de France.

More recently, Philippe Gilbert lifted his bike above his head as he won the 2017 Tour of Flanders.

His compatriot Remco Evenepoel then copied Gilbert as he rode to an emphatic solo victory in the 2018 junior World Championship road race.

The pair are now team-mates at Deceuninck – Quick-Step, with Evenepoel already chasing his first celebration at the highest level as Gilbert rode to Paris-Roubaix victory this spring.