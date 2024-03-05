Rapha says its newest jersey can save you nearly eight watts

Today, Rapha launched its Spring-Summer 2024 Pro Team collection , including a jersey which the brand says its its fastest and most aerodynamic yet - offering a reported "nearly eight watt" saving.

The new and "completely overhauled" Pro Team Aero Jersey is the result of extensive wind tunnel data and bolstered by Rapha's long collaboration with riders from the EF Pro Cycling teams. In fact, Alison Jackson (EF Education-Cannondale) wore a prototype of the new jersey in April 2023 when she took the win at Paris-Roubaix Femmes.

In the wind tunnel, the SS24 Pro Team Aero Jersey yielded an average savings of 7.8 watts across speeds of 32, 46 and 58 Kph (19.9, 28.6, and 36mph) and a 4-watt saving compared to the previous iteration of the Pro Team Aero Jersey at 46 Kph (28.5mph).

The latest version of the jersey boasts several notable improvements, both in performance and comfort for riders.

The biggest change from previous versions of the jersey is that the sleeve and shoulder design were redesigned and now incorporate Rapha’s proprietary Italian Clima fabric, aiming to strike the perfect balance between stretch and compression.

Rapha says the Italian Clima fabric will mold to the rider’s body, “eliminating drag and enhancing performance.”

The low-cut collar intends to prevent irritation at the neck and the lightweight, quick-drying fabric was chosen with hot weather riding in mind.

Summarizing the jersey's updates, Canadian National Road champion Alison Jackson, said: "The ABC's of Rapha's [Pro Team Aero] jersey is Aero Begets Champions. The fit is fast and comfortable."

For those who prefer to ride in the cold, Rapha has also released the Pro Team Long Sleeve Lightweight Jersey, which is suitable for temperatures from six to 20 degrees Celsius.

The jersey is also designed for performance gains off-road and has been worn by Keegan Swenson, the 2022 and 2023 Men’s Lifetime Grand Prix champion and 2023 U.S. National Gravel Champion .

“I love the dimensions of the Pro Team Aero Jersey,” Swenson said. “There is no bunching up of the fabric when you are in a fast position - it just fits well.”

