Reimagining what success really is with Jay Vine and Hugh Carthy
Does success really have to be defined by what's came before?
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
We have a tendency in this world that we live in of holding people to the benchmarks that they set, of not letting them lower their standards.
Once a sportsperson has achieved something great or reached a career high, we expect them to repeat that glory, to build consistency and make sure that that result remains not an outlier but a frequent event.
It is, of course, nonsense. No individual can forever remain at the top; some stay there for longer, but everyone eventually has to settle for lesser results.
Take Hugh Carthy's case. Touted as one of Britain's rising stars as a teenager and in his early twenties, the EF Education-EasyPost rider came good on his promise at the 2020 Vuelta a España when he finished third overall, securing his maiden Grand Tour podium spot. It was an outstanding achievement.
Since then, Carthy has finished eighth and ninth at the Giro d'Italia and is currently 14th overall at the Vuelta a España. Had he not finished third at the Vuelta, those results obtained at the Giro would have been viewed in a different, more complimentary light; now, though, The Public's Carthy Barometer of Success reads that only a podium is deemed as noteworthy and significant success for the Prestonian.
It's unfair though and doesn't reflect what the man himself thinks. "I think top-10 would be something I'd like to do," the 28-year-old tells Cycling Weekly. "I don't expect anything. I come to every race the same, try to do my best and the result is the result.
"If there are ten guys who are better than you, there's not much you can do. I'm happy to be here, racing well and I'm not going to try and set expectations."
Should Carthy go on to finish in the top-10, he would join an exclusive club of just four other Britons who have finished in the top-10 of a Grand Tour more than three times: the other members are Chris Froome, Robert Millar and Simon and Adam Yates.
"That's my aim," he says. "And I'm in a position to do it. I look around at the riders ahead of me on GC and I have confidence. There's room for improvement... but until Madrid nothing is done."
Jay Vine is a different case. The Australian, as the now well-versed story goes, has only been a professional for two seasons, securing a contract with Alpecin-Deceuninck last year thanks to the Zwift Academy.
His two stage wins at this year's Vuelta, his possession of the mountain's jersey and his watts per kilo figures mean that people are now discussing whether or not he should be challenging for GC honours in future Grand Tours.
Stage wins, the narrative goes, are not enough; if Vine is such a great climber then he ought to be able to back that up and be in contention to win the Giro, Tour or the Vuelta.
He doesn't agree. "Who remembers seventh on GC at the Tour in 2013?" Vine asks, our subsequent research telling us that it was Jakob Fuglsang who occupied that berth. "But you will always have that photo of you crossing the line as a stage winner.
"It's interesting because I personally think, and I know other riders do as well, that a top-10 GC means you're going really, really well. But no-one else does.
"Maybe in the moment they do, maybe a week after, but two months later no-one cares.
"You obviously get paid the big bucks for being a GC rider but it's a lot of stress for 3,500km and I wouldn't have been able to have my wins if I was racing for GC. And those wins were a blast. I wouldn't trade them."
Vine says that before the Vuelta he tallied up where he could gain points in the mountain's classification, but going for the polka dot jersey is a lot more fun and a lot less demanding than trying to finish in the GC's top-10, a result that people would forget about within a few days.
"The margins are so fine to go for the GC," he says, knowing from his experience of one-week stage races where he has finished second twice at the Tour of Turkey and once at the Tour of Norway.
"We started this race with a team time trial in Netherlands and we were never going to be competitive. Ineos spend millions to get their guys ready for time trials and they still lost by 13 seconds. That's why I came here with the goal of a stage win."
As both Vine and Carthy take on the last half of the Vuelta, both intent on achieving their own personal objectives that will constitute success for them, it's warming to read Vine's comments about how fun bike racing can be, even when there's so much internal and external pressure.
"Stage eight was just awesome," he beams. "It was fun all day, the valleys were fast, I was ripping it with a friggen ex-world champion. It was awesome. Absolutely fantastic. I loved every minute of it."
Success can come in many ways; it doesn't have to be defined by what's came before.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Chris first started writing for Cycling Weekly in 2013 on work experience and has since become a regular name in the magazine and on the website. Reporting from races, long interviews with riders from the peloton and riding features drive his love of writing about all things two wheels.
Probably a bit too obsessed with mountains, he was previously found playing and guiding in the Canadian Rockies, and now mostly lives in the Val d’Aran in the Spanish Pyrenees where he’s a ski instructor in the winter and cycling guide in the summer. He almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains.
-
-
Five simple upgrades for making a cheap second-hand bike a joy to ride
We run you through the most cost-effective ways to get a 'brand new' feeling from a second hand bike
By Stefan Abram • Published
-
Dylan Groenewegen, Michael Matthews, Neilson Powless and Quinn Simmons headline Maryland Cycling Classic startlist
Don't miss America's newest UCI race on September 4, livestream available. Dylan Groenewegen, Michael Matthews, Neilson Powless and Quinn Simmons headline Maryland Cycling Classic startlist
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Kaden Groves powerfully sprints to Vuelta a España stage 11 victory
BikeExchange-Jayco took control of the closing stages of the race to give Groves his first Grand Tour win
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Remco Evenepoel extends Vuelta a España lead with imperious time trial victory on stage ten
The Belgian completed the 30.9km course in 33-18, 48 seconds quicker than second-placed Primož Roglič
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
A thankless journey of trying to find out who apparent comedian Simon Yates really is
We take a sideways look at this mysterious figure who rarely shows much of his true self
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Ethan Hayter withdraws from Vuelta a España after testing positive for Covid-19
The 23-year-old leaves the Spanish Grand Tour on the morning of the stage ten ITT
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-