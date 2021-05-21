Riders delay start of Ruta del Sol stage to protest ‘lack of attention’ given to their safety
The professional rider union said the peloton is concerns about the choice of routes, gravel descents, and large potholes
The peloton at the 2021 Ruta del Sol delayed the start of stage four as a protest over safety conditions in the race.
On Friday (May 21), the professional cyclists union, the Cyclistes Professionnels Associés (CPA) announced that riders refused to start at the scheduled time in Baza, Spain for the 182km stage, arguing they were put in “serious danger” the previous day.
The stage has since got underway, but the CPA said the protest was symbolic to attract the attention of the race organisers and the UCI.
In a statement released on Friday morning, the CPA said: “The riders Vuelta a Andalucia will delay the start of today’s stage by a few minutes to protest against the lack of attention that has been given to their safety requests at the race.
“The rider protest against the choice of routes, gravel descents, and large potholes, which in yesterday’s stage put their safety and well-being in serious danger.
“This difficult situation is to be added to the long and tiring transfers to which the athletes have been subjected during this race.
“They understand the organisers difficulties due to the post-pandemic period but they ask for more attention and respect to be given to this situation.”
Stage four of the race to Cúllar Vega looks like the first opportunity for the sprinters, after three tough climbing stages.
Miguel Ángel López (Movistar) currently leads the race after knocking Britain’s Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) off the top spot with his stage victory on day three.
Rider safety has been a significant talking point in pro cycling in the last two seasons, following a number of major crashes, including Fabio Jakobsen’s crash at the 2020 Tour of Poland and Remco Evenepoel’s fall from a bridge in Il Lombardia last year.
The UCI has taken a number of steps this season to improve rider safety, which including banning the infamous downhill finish into Katowice in the Tour of Poland, and rules about the disposal of bidons at the roadside.
Ruta del Sol is a 2.Pro (one level below WorldTour) stage race, taking place over five stages and features nine WorldTour teams this season, including Ineos Grenadiers, Deceuninck - Quick-Step and Jumbo-Visma.
Cycling Weekly has approached the race organiser for comment.
-
-
Deceuninck - Quick-Step calculated that Remco Evenepoel could afford to lose time and will withdraw young Belgian 'when he is empty'
Deceuninck - Quick-Step boss Patrick Lefevere says Remco Evenepoel will abandon his debut Grand Tour when he no longer has the legs
By Jonny Long •
-
One thousand tickets for Zoncolan stage sell out in 12 minutes as Giro d'Italia limits numbers on climb
Numbers have been limited on the Giro d'Italia climb due to Covid-19 restrictions
By Jonny Long •
-
Miguel Ángel López hits back to take race lead on stage three of Ruta del Sol 2021
The Colombian took the race lead from Ethan Hayter on the uphill finish to Villarrodrigo
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Dylan Teuns wins stage five time trial as Jakob Fuglsang wraps up Ruta del Sol overall victory
The Dane finished second to Teuns by less than a second on his way to sealing the overall win
By Jonny Long •
-
Jack Haig outsprints Jakob Fuglsang and Mikel Landa to stage four victory at Ruta del Sol
The Australian beat the two heavyweights to win the queen stage of the Spanish race
By Jonny Long •
-
Jakob Fuglsang profits from Dylan Teuns' wrong turn to win stage three of Ruta del Sol
A mistake from Dylan Teuns and Jack Haig in the final couple hundred metres cost both riders their chance of victory
By Jonny Long •
-
Caja-Rural's Gonzalo Serrano denies the favourites on stage two of Ruta del Sol 2020
Victory on day two of the Ruta del Sol went Gonazalo Serrano, who denied the favourites in the tough final climb.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Jakob Fuglsang powers clear of Mikel Landa to take thrilling stage one of Ruta del Sol 2020
Jakob Fuglsang powered clear of Mikel Landa to take victory on his first race day of the year on stage one of the Ruta del Sol 2020.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Ruta del Sol 2020 live TV guide
Full TV listings of where to catch the Ruta del Sol, an exciting early-season warm-up for the climbers
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Ruta del Sol 2020 start list
Provisional list of riders and teams taking part in the 2020 Ruta del Sol in Spain, from February 19-23
By Richard Windsor •