Shaved arms, special tyres, and an 11-page plan: How one rider masterminded his way to Strava's most popular KOM

Dom Jackson's Box Hill coup was a team effort, fuelled by rice and sweets

Foran team riders and the details for the Box Hill KOM
(Image credit: Dom Jackson)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in Features

It took eight people and an 11-page plan for Dom Jackson to raid the KOM on Box Hill, one of the most competitive segments on Strava

The 2.2km-long climb in Surrey has been attempted almost 1.4 million times by more than 150,000 users of the platform. On Tuesday, Jackson and his Foran race team set the fastest time ever, barrelling at an average speed of 33.7km/h to clock four minutes and five seconds. 

Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

