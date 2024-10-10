Still safe to cycle - BBC 'really, really sorry' for misleading hurricane force wind predictions

Despite apparent threats of hurricane-level winds and absurdly high temperatures, it is still safe to cycle outside in the UK on Thursday; extreme weather forecasts predicted by a leading provider are the result of a glitch, it has been confirmed.

If you woke up on Thursday morning, checked the weather app provided by British public service broadcaster, the BBC, and thought something was amiss, you weren't alone.

News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

