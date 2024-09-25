Strava introduces new feature which brings privacy settings up to speed
Quick Edit option allows users to hide specific workout data the moment they open the app
Strava has announced the introduction of a new Quick Edit option which will enable users to hide certain aspects of their workouts including map and location details.
The update comes after some users questioned the introduction of the messaging option to the app last December, raising privacy concerns, mostly among female athletes.
Messaging is only available to people using they app if they opt in to the update, although it still caused concern at the time.
Quick Edit is available to all members of the popular exercise tracking app. The update offers instant access to the most common activity edits and privacy controls once the app is opened by a user after a workout is uploaded from a device like a bike computer.
Quick Edit means users can manage who sees their activity, hide specific workout data like start time, customise their activity titles, hide their map and upload their own photos and videos.
According to Strava, the latest update "puts the power in the hands of our users to easily tailor what they share and how they connect with their community."
It will mean that users can determine who can see an activity moving forwards and decide before posting whether followers can view the upload or whether they wish for an activity to be private.
If no changes are made on the Quick Edit screen, the individual’s default settings will apply automatically.
Privacy concerns were raised when Strava revealed that users would be able to message one another last winter. Responses to the announcement on Strava’s Instagram account included "too bad Strava doesn’t have a single woman on their dev team to tell them this is a terrible idea", "the feature no female wanted", and "so just another platform where men can send unsolicited nudes and act inappropriately toward women."
Messaging is available to all users of the app, regardless of the activity they are carrying out. Writing for The Independent, Gemma Abbott said that she felt the messaging option would "only benefit one type of runner-predatory men".
Strava already has a range of privacy options available, users can adjust their settings to switch them on.
