Strava introduces new feature which brings privacy settings up to speed

Quick Edit option allows users to hide specific workout data the moment they open the app

The Strava app logo
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Strava has announced the introduction of a new Quick Edit option which will enable users to hide certain aspects of their workouts including map and location details.

The update comes after some users questioned the introduction of the messaging option to the app last December, raising privacy concerns, mostly among female athletes.

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

