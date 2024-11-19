'There are simple remedies in order to be inclusive': Paralympian says cycling still has work to do in order to improve on diversity and inclusion

Blaine Hunt says inclusion issues for Paralympians far greater than athletes being asked to wear tracksuits on a recent visit to Buckingham Palace to meet King Charles

Blaine Hunt
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Blaine Hunt, a Paralympic cyclist who competed at the recent Paris Games this summer, says that he feels sport still has plenty of work to do in order to improve on diversity and inclusion for Paralympians.

The topic made the headlines after Paralympic athletes were recently asked to wear their tracksuits to an event at Buckingham Palace in which they met King Charles, while Olympic athletes wore more formal clothing.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
</