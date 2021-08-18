'They called us monkeys': Groundbreaking book uncovers rich history of black cyclists as well as the racism they've faced
Published by Rapha Editions, 'Desire Discrimination Determination – Black Champions in Cycling' is the first of its kind in exploring the history of black cyclists
By Jonny Long
A new cycling book is the first to uncover the history of black cyclists as well as the racism they've faced.
'Desire Discrimination Determination – Black Champions in Cycling', written by Dr Marlon Moncrieffe, features the author's own experiences, research and interviews with various well-known black cyclists.
Published by Rapha Editions, the book features interviews with the likes of WorldTour pro Kévin Reza, Tre Whyte - a former British BMX national champion and brother of Tokyo Silver medalist Kye Whyte - Shanaze Reade, Justin Williams, and many more.
The book explores how these riders got into cycling, their time in the sport as well as the discrimination they faced.
Maurice Burton speaks on how a crowd booed him on the podium of the British championships, while Russell Williams believes a 'racist decision' was made to deny him a place in the Great Britain squad for the World Championships.
>>> Hundreds ride naked through London in environmental and cyclist safety protest
"I beat the 10-mile race gold and silver medallists from the Commonwealth Games to win the British championships," recalls Burton. "At the medal ceremony when I was holding the flowers, some people in the crowd were booing. It wasn’t something that surprised me. It was because of the colour of my skin."
"I found out that the riders behind me, in second and third place, were selected to go and represent Great Britain at the World Championships instead of me," said Williams. "All I can think of now is that it was a racist decision. If you are white, you get to go. If you are black, you get to stay at home."
French track cyclist Marie-Divine Kouamé Taky also shares a shocking experience of racism that happened when she was just 11 years old.
"They called us monkeys and told us to eat our bananas. At the time, I didn’t realise it was racism. I was not even aware of being different. It was at the age of 11, following these insults, that I understood racism. "
'Desire Discrimination Determination – Black Champions in Cycling' is available From August 17 and available to purchase from the Rapha webstore.
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
Five talking points from stage five of the Vuelta a España 2021
Philipsen pulls ahead in the sprints as Bardet slips out of GC - don't miss these moments from another flat day
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Vuelta a España 2021 standings: The latest results from the final Grand Tour of the season
Who's wearing red, green, polka dot and white in the Spanish Grand Tour?
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Police release harrowing video of moment six-year-old cyclist hit by drug driver
The driver Harry Summersgill was driving at 60mph in a residential area while under the influence of cannabis, cocaine and ketamine
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tour of Britain 2021: Everything you need to know about the week-long race
This year's race will take the peloton from Cornwall, through Wales, before finishing in Scotland
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Improved endurance and reduced pain: New video explains the performance enhancing benefits of coffee when cycling
Cross-discipline rider Juliet Elliott explains her daily coffee routine
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Do you have what it takes to win a pro contract through Zwift?
Entries for the Zwift Academy 2021 are open now
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Mark Cavendish: ‘The Tour de France is not a bike race, it’s a world sporting event’
The British sprinter shares his thoughts on the pressure of the Tour
By Alex Ballinger •
-
15 benefits of cycling: why cycling is great for fitness, legs and mind
If you're considering joining the world of cycling, here are some good reasons to get on your bike this year
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
-
Does your cycling club have what it takes to be named club of the year?
We're looking for the best cycling club in Britain to crown our club of the year at the 2021 CW awards.
By Cycling Weekly •
-
F1 driver Valtteri Bottas finishes second for his age in his first gravel race
Canyon-SRAM rider Tiffany Cromwell and her boyfriend Bottas raced the tough SBT GRVL event in Colorado
By Alex Ballinger •