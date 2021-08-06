Thibaut Pinot 'just wants to race' as he continues recovery at series of French races
The Frenchman won't ride the upcoming Vuelta a España, the first time in 10 years he hasn't ridden a Grand Tour in a season
By Jonny Long
Thibaut Pinot is desperate to get back to racing as he readies himself for a series of French races that should ease him back into the swing of things during a season during which the Frenchman has been mostly absent.
Groupama-FDJ boss Marc Madiot says Pinot's morale is high and he is training well as his rider prepares for his first race in four months at the Tour du Limousin, part of his continued rehabilitation from back problems that have dogged his past year.
"How is Pinot? Things are going very well, morale is high, training is going pretty well and he just wants to race," Madiot told Cyclism'Actu. "This is the reason why he follows the Tour Poitou-Charentes after Limousin, even if it is not really his favourite terrain. But he wants to ride so he will do a series of races."
Madiot has admitted he should have removed 31-year-old from racing sooner than he did after his painful crash on stage one of the 2020 Tour de France, Pinot perservering through to Paris before lining up for the Vuelta a España for a few days, but now the Frenchman is now keen to race again as he aims towards another comeback in 2022.
>>> João Almeida joins UAE Team Emirates on long-term contract
"Let him get back on the road, get a taste for racing again, but I have no doubts about that. I have no doubts either that he obtains interesting results in the next few weeks," Madiot said, confidently.
While Pinot will not race the 2021 Vuelta, the first time in 10 seasons he hasn't ridden a Grand Tour, his favoured Il Lombardia, which he won in 2018, will also come too soon.
"For the moment we are not there. We think first of the recovery, and then it will always be to set results, objectives to be obtained in the more or less long term," Madiot explained. "But for now we are at the start of the school year."
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
Tweets of the Week: Katie Archibald's mum, Dara Ó Briain, Sebastien Vettel and Specsavers
The usual suspects all make an appearance in this week's edition...or not
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tokyo 2020 Olympics track cycling LIVE: Follow all the action from day five
Live updates from the sprints and Madison at the Izu Velodrome
By Richard Windsor •
-
Marc Madiot admits he should've taken Thibaut Pinot out of racing earlier in 2020
Pinot has been suffering from back problems which were made worse at last year's Tour de France
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Chris Froome, Simon Yates and Thibaut Pinot headline Tour of the Alps 2021
Nairo Quintana and Hugh Carthy are also at the five-stage race
By Jonny Long •
-
'There is still cycling at two speeds': Thibaut Pinot speaks out on cortisone and ketone use in the peloton
The Frenchman says his experience this winter of receiving a cortisone injection showed him just how powerful they are
By Jonny Long •
-
First light of a new dawn: The resurgence of French cycling
French riders caught the popular imagination at the Tour de France last year, highlighting how the likes of Julian Alaphilippe and Thibaut Pinot are breathing new life into a sport that has long wallowed in the French doldrums
By Peter Cossins •
-
Groupama-FDJ extend contracts with their biggest stars, including Thibaut Pinot
While the pro racing scene has been frozen for the last few months, Groupama-FDJ are investing in their future by extending contracts with their four biggest stars.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Over 400 watts for 30 minutes – Strava stats reveal formidable rides on Mont Ventoux
The iconic Mont Ventoux made a cameo in this year’s Tour de la Provence, which of course resulted in some phenomenal early-season performances.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Thibaut Pinot 'already focused on Tour de France' as he returns to racing
The Frenchman is back in the peloton this week for the first time since he abandoned the 2019 Tour
By Jonny Long •
-
Thibaut Pinot could target Tour, Olympics and Worlds triple in 2020
The Frenchman's team are confident he can reproduce the strong form he showed at the 2019 Tour
By Jonny Long •