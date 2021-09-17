This crit pays out $100,000, but competition is going to be fierce

The organisers of a US criterium have announced a staggering $100,000 prize purse, as some of the best racers in the country will fight for the cash on the streets of Sacramento.

Into the Lion’s Den powered by SRAM is a new cycling festival and race, taking place on Saturday, October 30), and offers the biggest pay-out in US criterium history.

The $100,000 (£72,000) prize is split across the men’s and women’s events, split evenly across the two.

That cash also included a $20,000 prize for primes (intermediate sprints), as riders take on 70 minutes of a 1km circuit in downtown Sacramento.

Into the Lion’s den kicks off with a bike street festival, with food, music, and cycling exhibitions.

That will then be followed by a community Halloween event, where families can ride or walk the criterium loop around the State Capitol in costume, with prizes awarded for the best dressed.

It’s then time for the racing, starting with an open 50-minute amateur race, before the pro men and women then take on the tight circuit.

Justin Willams, multiple US National Champion and founder of Into the Lion’s Den, said: “My vision has always been to make the sport of cycling great for everyone.

“Into the Lion’s Den powered by SRAM will have something for everyone, from fast racing to fun family activities. Ride your bikes, wear costumes and enjoy the community Halloween event. Get hooked on criterium racing during the open races, and then watch current and former National Champions go full-gas in the pro crits.”

Williams and his brother Cory also set up the L39ion of Los Angeles racing team, who are dominant on the US crit scene while also improving diversity in cycling.

SRAM CEO Ken Lousberg said: “SRAM is excited to be the presenting partner of the inaugural Into the Lion’s Den powered by SRAM event and to reward these great racers with the largest prize purse in U.S. crit racing history. We can’t wait to watch the pro riders come down the home straightaway in front of the Capitol at close to 40 mph.”