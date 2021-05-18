This is how you can trade in your old bike for a brand new Giant or Liv machine
Pre-owned bike retailer The Pro’s Closet is helping riders find their dream bike
Have you dreamt of trading in your old bike to get your dream upgrade like you would with your car?
Pre-owned bike retailer The Pro’s Closet is now offering you the chance to do just that, as you can ‘trade-up’ your used bike to get a discount on a brand new Liv or Giant machine.
The Pro’s Closet has launched the ‘Trade Up’ scheme in partnership with Giant and Liv to offer discount vouchers for anyone wanting to cash in their current bike.
To benefit from the discount, all you need to do is send two photos and a short description of your bike to The Pro’s Closet’s team of experts, who will then come back with a quote within 24 hours.
You can then redeem your discount voucher online and drop off your bike at a participating Giant or live retailer.
John Thompson, general manager of Giant Group US, said: “To date, no bicycle brand has created the venue or process to enable customers to stay in the game similar to motor sports or automotive. Giant Group has partnered with The Pro’s Closet to make it seamless to keep riders riding for life,”
“Prior to this action, each bike purchase transaction has been viewed as a singular purchase with no trade-in or trade-up value. This trade up program is available to all Giant Group retailers; it’s a new day and game changer to offer Giant and Liv riders and retailers a way to upgrade their ride whenever the time is right. We are proud to be the first working with The Pro’s Closet on such a powerful project.”
The project is based around the automotive industry’s model for pre-owned cars.
First riders can submit their bike details to The Pro’s Closet, with experts then making an offer for a discount voucher.
Then when you’ve received your voucher, you can order your new bike and trade in your old bike.
>>> Five things to look out for in week two of the Giro d'Italia 2021
FInd out more by visiting the Giant or Liv websites.
There are currently 15 retailers across the US taking part, including in Boulder Colorado, Dallas Texas, New York and LA.
-
-
Tom Dumoulin: 'In recent years I have become a little lost'
The former world time trial champion says the Olympics are "project in which I can lose myself completely"
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Five things to look out for in week two of the Giro d'Italia 2021
A crucial week in the fight for pink sees the riders tackle gravel and the high mountains for the first time
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
‘Behind every vehicle is a person making decisions’: New media guidelines released for journalists writing about road collisions
Chris Boardman is among those supporting the new guidelines, which are designed to change the way we discuss crashes
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Richard Freeman 'wants to share everything he knows' about British Cycling and Team Sky with WADA
Richard Freeman is said to want to tell the World Anti-Doping Agency everything he knows about what was going on when he worked at British Cycling and Team Sky
By Jonny Long •
-
130 people who changed cycling and getting them all on the cover
There is one clear inspiration for this week’s special cover - The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album. We spoke to Sir Peter Blake, the artist who created the iconic album artwork.
By Simon Richardson •
-
British Cycling concerned about ‘substantial breach of privacy’ over Dame Sarah Storey’s backdated TUE for salbutamol
The governing body said it is worried about how the revelation could impact athletes who require medical treatment
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Former police officer says driver threatened ‘to knock him off and kill him’ before crashing into him and fleeing the scene
The cyclist, a former senior investigative officer in fatal traffic collisions, started to investigate the driver himself
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Doping ban for former Trek-Segafredo rider upheld after his appeal fails
The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld the four-year ban for the 36-year-old
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Police take down 'industrial-scale' doping lab in Spain, seize three million drug doses
Police have dismantled a doping wholesaler operating on an 'industrial-scale' in Spain, seizing three million drug doses in the process
By Jonny Long •
-
Five talking points from stage two of the Giro d'Italia 2021
Gaviria's run-in with a team-mate, confusion at the intermediate sprint, and Merlier's big win - don't miss these moments from the first sprint
By Stephen Puddicombe •