Tim Merlier powers to victory on Benelux Tour 2021 stage one

Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) continued to his stellar run of form in 2021 as he sprinted to victory on the opening stage of the Benelux Tour.

The Belgian beat Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Merida) and Álvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) to the line from a reduced front group, powering clear with no one able to get close to rounding him before the line in Dokkum, the Netherlands.

The race had split up just inside the final 40km when the peloton split in crosswinds. The day's main breakaway was then caught by a group of 30 riders who were able to hold out a gap of almost a minute on the chasing group behind to the finish.

A stage favourite Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and an overall favourite Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) were both dropped by the leading group, the former due to a crash inside 25km to go and the latter due to a mechanical just inside 30km to go.

As well as the stage win, Merlier also takes the overall lead heading into stage two, with bonus seconds on the line giving him a four-second lead over Bauhaus in second.

More to follow...

Results

Benelux Tour 2021, stage one: Surhuisterveen to Dokkum (169.6km)

1. Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix, in 3-32-10

2. Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida

3. Álvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-Quick-Step

4. Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates

5. Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo

6. Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux

7. Max Walscheid (Ger) Qhubeka-NextHash

8. Stanisław Aniołkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB

9. Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma, all at same time



General classification after stage one

1. Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix, 3-32-10

2. Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida, at 4 seconds

3. Álvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-Quick-Step, at 6s

4. Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma

5. Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain-Victorious, all at same time

6. Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM, at 7s

7. Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe, at same time

8. Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Victorious, at 8s

9. Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quick-Step, at same time

10. Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates, at 10s

