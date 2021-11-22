Tony Martin left 'absolutely speechless' with the UCI and race organisers over safety concerns
The now-retired German powerhouse made the decision to step off the bike due to not feeling safe anymore
Retired pro rider Tony Martin has once again raised concerns on the lack of work done by the UCI and race organisers on rider safety, despite numerous riders voicing concerns.
Martin, who retired after being part of the winning German team at the mixed relay team time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Belgium, said that he will continue watching cycling but is worried about the lack of action regarding rider safety by those at the top of the sport.
There have been some horrific crashes in the last couple of years including Fabio Jakobsen's crash at the Tour of Poland and Remco Evenepoel's fall at Il Lombardia just two extreme examples.
>>> Peter Sagan expresses regret at incident with Monaco police: 'I wish to take this opportunity to convey my most sincere apologies'
Speaking to the Cycling Show on Eurosport GCN, Martin said: "Nothing changed really, so we all still have the old standards. We still have the bad crashes. My feeling is we have more crashes. We see more big crashes, more riders are forced to abandon races because of the crashes."
Martin crashed multiple times at this year's Tour de France, the first time on the opening day when a fan stepped out into a narrow road holding a cardboard banner reading "Allez Opi-Omi", Martin crashed into the back of her with a much of the peloton then hitting the deck.
He crashed at least three times with the last coming on stage 11 when he fell into a ditch, cutting his leg, arm, and face.
"You have to react as the organiser,” Martin said. “As the UCI, you have to react to the circumstances. Do you have to find ways to make this more safe? I think in my opinion, nothing really changed.
“If [UCI and race organisers] don't understand how dangerous this is, I have to say then they're stupid because they can see the crashes, they can see the riders taken away in emergency cars. So you have to know as a federation that is responsible for the riders, you have to see the situation as it is actually, you should see that you have to react and that you have to do things better.
"And when I see then that they come with some stupid rules, like forbidden the super tuck, or the arrow position (time trial position on a road bike). Okay, you can do that. But for me, it sounds more like okay, we can say we did something."
Martin wasn't the only rider to retire for similar reasons this season, with another Martin, Dan Martin hanging up the bike saying he wasn't willing to take so many risks anymore.
The Irishman dropped out of GC contention at the Giro d'Italia this year on the gravel stage in Tuscany as he said it was "not worth the risk" with a young family at home. He went on to win a stage on Sega di Ala, completing his Grand Tour stage wins set.
The full interview is available on GCN+, Eurosport.com and Discovery+.
-
-
Peter Sagan expresses regret at incident with Monaco police: 'I wish to take this opportunity to convey my most sincere apologies'
Sagan was fined €5,000 for resisting arrest and injuring a police officer
By Ryan Dabbs •
-
Peter Sagan fined after incident with Monaco police when breaking Covid-19 curfew
The Slovakian star's representative said that he feared he would be "forced to be vaccinated" against Covid
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Daring to dream: How Jumbo Visma built their Tour challenge
By James Shrubsall •
-
Tony Martin ‘totally angry’ at ‘double standards’ in Chris Froome salbutamol case
German Katusha-Alpecin pro rider Tony Martin says that the way in which Chris Froome's Vuelta a España adverse analytical finding has been dealt with is 'unprofessional and unfair'
By Nigel Wynn •
-
"Chris Froome is favourite for the Rio 2016 time trial, not me" says Tony Martin
Tony Martin insists Chris Froome is the overwhelming favourite to win gold at Rio 2016, but the German hopes to gain first blood at the Tour de France
By Stuart Clarke •
-
Tony Martin to contest the cobbled classics for the first time
German time trial powerhouse Tony Martin is looking for a new challenge in 2016 and is aiming for the Belgian classics for the first time in his career
By Nigel Wynn •
-
13 of the strangest nicknames in cycling
Dr Teeth, The Squirrel of the Canals and The Butterfly of Maastricht are just three of the odd nicknames on the list, find out what the others are here
By Stuart Clarke •
-
One rider seems particularly excited about Lidl's sponsorship of Etixx-Quick Step
Tony Martin recalls his love of Lidl from his childhood days as his team, Etixx-Quick Step, announce a partnership with the supermarket
By Stuart Clarke •
-
Sandpaper saddle injury adds to pain of Tony Martin's World Championships defeat
Grip tape on the three-time World Champion's saddle rubs all the way through skinsuit padding
By Henry Robertshaw •
-
Hour contenders eyeing Bradley Wiggins's record
German Tony Martin says he'll go for the Hour Record - but probably not until 2017
By Gregor Brown •