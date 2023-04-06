Trek's latest aluminium Émonda ALR is lighter and racier than before

Trek has today launched a brand new version of the aluminium Émonda ALR. The third iteration of the the aluminium version of the Émonda, which Trek reckons to be the “highest-value road race bike in the line-up”.



Trek has made and number of changes to Émonda - it has shaved off weight, hidden cables, added aero features, altered the geometry and switched bottom bracket standards

It claims that it designed the Émonda ALR in order to help riders "fly up climbs, across flats and through the finish line.”



Trek says that the frameset on the new ALR is “lighter than ever before,” - the painted frame set is 1257g, while the carbon-fiber fork is 406g for a claimed frameset weight of 1,663grams. That's a saving of around 250g on the previous model.

As for complete bikes, the Shimano 105 Di2 equipped Émonda ALR6 is listed at 8.80 kg / 19.41 lbs while the mechanical 105 ALR5 comes in at 9.00 kg / 19.85 lbs.

An additional change from the outgoing bike is the update to the Émonda ALR’s geometry. The previous design utilised the brands H2 fit, while the new bike opts for the more race focused H1.5 fit.

If you’re on the market for a new machine, and you’re considering an Émonda, the codes used by Trek may seem daunting. However, we can help clear that up for you. Trek’s carbon Emonda SL currently uses the H2 fit, while the race ready SLR frame that WorldTour team Trek-Segafredo uses is available as an H1 fit.

Therefore the new Émonda ALR sits nicely between both fits, and is available as a solid compromise between the two.

The Émonda ALR5 is nicely colourful (Image credit: Trek)

Compared to the outgoing Émonda ALR, riders can also expect a lower headtube by approximately 1.9 cm - dependent on the size you opt for - which makes for a more direct feeling front end, and helps the rider in being able to adopt slightly more aerodynamic positions.

The new Émonda also gets new aero profiles on the frame along with integrated cabling. When comparing the framesets between the old and new generation of the bike, it’s soon evident that the new model is a lot more race focused, with straighter, clean lines and pointier angles.

Finally, by swapping out the previous press fit bottom bracket in favour of a threaded T47 unit Trek says that riders can "say goodbye to creaks". The Émonda ALR5 is available for £2,325/$2,300 and the ALR6 is £3150. The frameset is available for £1300/$1200.