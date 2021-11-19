Tweets of the week: Dan Martin, Sam Bennett, Tadej Pogačar and more

Hello, hi, welcome back to Tweets of the Week.

By now, TotW is pretty much the only solid thing you can rely on in this world, pro riders tweeting nonsense week in, week out. The environment edging towards disaster, politics resembling a pair of tangled headphones, culture reduced to the latest hit thing on Netflix, the meagre duality of Adele vs. Ed Sheeran and yet another Marvel film.

Sorry to put a downer on things. To cheer us all up we've got Tadej Pogačar's goat doodles, Rigoberto Urán showing us his alternative EF Gone Parenting programme, and Sam Bennett doing...something.

1. Brutal

Quite a sad reflection of the world we live in that I got turned away from a water slide today for being too light 🙈😂 70kg minimum weight!November 13, 2021 See more

2. Connor Swift won't have too many complaints with this effort

L'affiche 2022 du Tro Bro Leon @SwiftConnor #trobroleon pic.twitter.com/COuITL3MDENovember 14, 2021 See more

3. Patrick Lefevere says he preferred the original

A post shared by sam bennett (@sammmyben) A photo posted by on

4. A two-time Tour winner chilling out after another amazing season by...doodling on his sofa

I hope a photo with his goat helps. 😜 pic.twitter.com/2oifjOASrvNovember 16, 2021 See more

5. No surprise that pro cyclist's idea of some downtime is running marathons

A post shared by Troll Cyclist (@trollcyclist) A photo posted by on

6. A very Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert off-season by the looks of it

The goal of a teambuilding is to get to know each other, but also to broaden our skills and learn all aspects of our jobs ⛑ pic.twitter.com/WpqKT96HeBNovember 17, 2021 See more

7. Some alternative parenting from Rigoberto Urán here

Rigoberto Urán y su bebé . ¿Qué opinan?. #CómoAmanecióBogotá pic.twitter.com/Nv8vVwCy3vNovember 17, 2021 See more

8. If they formed a band I could see Cav as the Liam Gallagher-esque frontman

A post shared by Mark Cavendish (@markcavendish) A photo posted by on

9. I've seen a lot of polls on cycling Twitter recently, I don't really understand it, but I do understand the Groupama-FDJ social media person has taken time out of their day to photoshop goats over Thibaut Pinot's eyes

https://t.co/Gm0QRkPZZ3 pic.twitter.com/dxodgbSZpRNovember 19, 2021 See more

10. This baby gets no rest, surely only a pair of running trainers away from a triathlon now

Mijitos la cague, no lo vuelvo a hacer. Perdón 😥 hace rato no me regañaban tanto🙏 pic.twitter.com/0b6xdWOamXNovember 17, 2021 See more

We'll be back in seven days' time for another dumpster dive into the life-affirming cesspit of Twitter dot com.