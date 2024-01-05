Tweets of the week: Dave Brailsford enters Old Trafford and Evie Richards rides through a tornado

The new year is upon us and the circus of outstanding cycling social media content that we saw in 2023 already appears to be continuing nicely.

Away from the cyclo-cross track, most of the stars of the men’s and women’s WorldTour have been busy and away at training camps sharpening up ahead of the new road season. Despite the lack of racing action, we’ve still spotted plenty of brilliant tweets and Instagram posts which have included everything from dogs joining training rides to Basque climbers tucking into Belgian kebabs.

On that note, we were glad to see that Soudal Quick-Step were inducting Mikel Landa nicely to his new surroundings and made sure he ordered a nice big portion of fries to go with whatever the local stick based delicacy is that he was seen devouring.

Meanwhile Dave Brailsford and Jim Ratcliffe were spotted meeting Manchester United top brass at Old Trafford and the club’s training ground, Carrington, after Ineos’ move to acquire 25% of the club progressed over Christmas. It will be interesting to see how well Brailsford and co are received at United and how much of any “marginal gains" type impact they will look to make.

If the football doesn’t work out then perhaps they can use their new environment as a perfect cycling scouting opportunity. Somehow I can’t imagine Harry Maguire taking too kindly to Flemish cobblestones on two wheels, although I would gladly pay to watch him try it out.

Anyway, without further ado, here’s the best of this week’s social media content.

1. Welcome to Wattsville, where Xavier Disley is sad not to live. Do you think you get a boost from just being in the vicinity?

Passed through here on the way back from the velodrome today, but I could have done with paying a visit before the session instead 😅#wattsville#trackcycling pic.twitter.com/DoTggALmZIJanuary 4, 2024 See more

2. Cyclo-cross isn't for everyone, just ask Ethan Hayter. Fortunately, he turned out reasonably good on the road.

10 years ago today. Pretty much the start and finish of Ethan’s ‘cross career. pic.twitter.com/pEZTJx1IGgJanuary 5, 2024 See more

3. Watch the eyes! Nobody wants another Biniam Girmay podium situation on our hands

A post shared by Grace Brown (@_g_brown) A photo posted by on

4. Welcome to Belgium, Mikel Landa. This is all you'll be able to eat for the next couple of years, that and Remco Evenepoel-sponsored Pizza Hut

Discovering the Belgian cuisine, one bite at a time 😁 pic.twitter.com/TO89YEHCmMJanuary 3, 2024 See more

5. We hope that Evie Richards' jacket is waterproof! The joys the UK this January.

A post shared by Evie Richards (@eviealicerichards) A photo posted by on

6. Rasmus Hojlund.... he sounds like a man for the Hell of the North. Dave Brailsford has already been seen at Manchester United, so watch out for those marginal gains.

"If it doesn't work out at Old Trafford, let me know, you look like you're made for Paris-Roubaix." https://t.co/GTFjZJ4VVOJanuary 5, 2024 See more

7. Lewis Askey puts his new ride well and truly to the test

My new @WilierTriestina definitely rides a lot better than it tastes 🤌 Teeth all still there tho 🦷 pic.twitter.com/sz5iUfsiZUJanuary 2, 2024 See more

8. A dog is a girl's best friend right, Lorena Wiebes?

A post shared by Lorena Wiebes (@lorenawiebes) A photo posted by on

9. Here's to some more Alison Jackson victory dancing this spring

A post shared by Alison Jackson (@aliactionjackson) A photo posted by on

10. Lotte Kopecky wins big in Belgium. The giant party popper looks fun, but is probably not designed for solo use

A post shared by Team SD Worx (@teamsdworx) A photo posted by on

11. A big tip of the hat to anyone that completed the Festive 500 this winter.... in or outdoors

A post shared by @pimvdiemen A photo posted by on

12. It's getting a bit smoky down under for Urška Žigart