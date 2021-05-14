Tweets of the week: Giro d'Italia, Bradley Wiggins, and the most aero dog ever?

It's been another week where reality has once again slipped through the fingers of the cycling world and formed a sorry-looking puddle on the floor.

For those who actually achieved something this week and didn't spend their finite time on this planet mindlessly scrolling through the digital dumpster fire of Twitter dot com, you'll have missed Thomas De Gendt (playfully) taking verbal chunks out of his Lotto-Soudal team-mates, Bradley Wiggins shirtlessly cavorting through the park, and the cosiest looking backpack dog you're ever likely to see.

Don't understand what any of those things mean? Don't worry, the internet isn't supposed to make sense.

1. Always nice to have your family cheering you on at home

Being married to a sprinter means turning the race on and thinking "ooooh yellow Jersey 3 minutes back on a mountain stage 😬" and then you slowly realise your husband is in yellow and he won't be contesting that climb. 😂 pic.twitter.com/JTJNWwP3iCMay 6, 2021 See more

2. Sa-mooth

When you are in the middle of a time trial but your crush is in the audience.pic.twitter.com/Ux8bNt9L31May 8, 2021 See more

3. Jumbo-Visma's press officer responds to Jos van Emden asking if there is a classification for the elderly at the Giro

Waar moet die heen? pic.twitter.com/opcGlygOSWMay 8, 2021 See more

4. This is the sort of chaotic broadcasting I want to see on English-language cycling coverage

#Giro - Today's favourites according to Gigi#LFRLive pic.twitter.com/tzYDadMyOGMay 9, 2021 See more

5. Hard to tell if Wiggo is now in a band or if he's going to rob you

A post shared by Sir Wiggo (@bradwiggins) A photo posted by on

6. If I speak, I'm in trouble

Brad Wiggins and Brian Smith well in the mood for today’s #giro coverage @Eurosport_UK https://t.co/UH6900SimJMay 10, 2021 See more

7. I could watch this for hours

No need to measure CdA when we are this aero! pic.twitter.com/UUYf3UX2b2May 10, 2021 See more

8. Get Sam Bennett on commentary duties ASAP

Watching the Giro with @Sammmy_Be Me: what are your predictions for the stage? Sam: everyone gets wet. 😑May 11, 2021 See more

9. Officer, I'd like to report a murder

Is there still a link to the giro timelimit calculator. Asking for a friend @rogerklugeMay 13, 2021 See more

10. Cant. Stop. Looking. At. This. Image.

I swear I thought this is from Pro Cycling Manager, not a screenshot from the race. 🙈😂 #Giro pic.twitter.com/PNQQrHofxDMay 13, 2021 See more

We'll be back in seven day's time with more hot hot pure fuego fire alarm emoji tweets. And you can take that to the bank.