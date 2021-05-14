Tweets of the week: Giro d'Italia, Bradley Wiggins, and the most aero dog ever?

Another week, another set of good, or good-ish, tweets

Alexey Vermeulen and Bradley Wiggins
It's been another week where reality has once again slipped through the fingers of the cycling world and formed a sorry-looking puddle on the floor.

For those who actually achieved something this week and didn't spend their finite time on this planet mindlessly scrolling through the digital dumpster fire of Twitter dot com, you'll have missed Thomas De Gendt (playfully) taking verbal chunks out of his Lotto-Soudal team-mates, Bradley Wiggins shirtlessly cavorting through the park, and the cosiest looking backpack dog you're ever likely to see.

Don't understand what any of those things mean? Don't worry, the internet isn't supposed to make sense.

1. Always nice to have your family cheering you on at home

2. Sa-mooth

3. Jumbo-Visma's press officer responds to Jos van Emden asking if there is a classification for the elderly at the Giro

4. This is the sort of chaotic broadcasting I want to see on English-language cycling coverage

5. Hard to tell if Wiggo is now in a band or if he's going to rob you

6. If I speak, I'm in trouble

7. I could watch this for hours

8. Get Sam Bennett on commentary duties ASAP

9. Officer, I'd like to report a murder

10. Cant. Stop. Looking. At. This. Image.

We'll be back in seven day's time with more hot hot pure fuego fire alarm emoji tweets. And you can take that to the bank.

