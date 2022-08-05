Tweets of the week: Harry Potter references, farmer boy Mauri Vansevenant and a House of Commons doorkeeper's time trial appearance
July is over. We will have to wait for another year for the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes again.
But fret not - tweets of the week is here.
We're here to cheer you up and improve your spirits with some of the best offerings of Twitter-related content witnessed on the platform over the past week.
Granted, it's usually a cesspit of misery and delusion, which is why we've gone through the trouble of burning our eyes and shaking our heads so you don't have to.
Of course, this week is a bumper edition, filled with posts from the Commonwealth Games, updates on what riders are getting up to following a hectic July, and a contract situation which has transcended the original sport and made its way into cycling.
1. Because there's nothing better than a morning kebab to fuel you for that big ride, apparently
When you want something to eat, but the kebab house doesn’t open before 12.Photo: @GettySport pic.twitter.com/7AdeFRLIa2August 2, 2022
2. Ghana's Chris Symonds took a break from the day job - where he is a House of Commons doorkeeper - to compete in the Commonwealth Games time trial
Insanely proud moment as a Ghanaian leads out the #CommonwealthGames time trial field! Go Chris Symonds! pic.twitter.com/tuCX9Qe11OAugust 4, 2022
3. Famously, Oliver Wood captained Gryffindor's quidditch team in Harry Potter's first year. Now, his namesake is more likely to be seen picking up Commonwealth Games medals on the track than appearing at Hogwarts
Gryffindor quidditch captain now Commonwealth cycling bronze medalist, it seems like Oliver Wood can do it all 🚲 #BringItHome | #Birmingham2022 | @olliewood95 pic.twitter.com/QuSGgRZRXcAugust 1, 2022
4. Illness and injuries have blighted Evie Richards' season. So what better way for her to change her fortunes by winning the Commonwealth Games mountain bike gold medal?
“I have to be realistic,” Evie Richards said of her Commonwealth medal hopes after a “rubbish year” of illness and injury. Seven dominant laps later, the GOLD medal is REAL.#Birmingham2022 pic.twitter.com/2HHR6d4dn4August 3, 2022
5. At least it seems like they ironed out those notorious flag creases
£5.99 well spent x 🇳🇿 https://t.co/360g0slnwgAugust 3, 2022
6. Farmer boy Mauri Vansevenant
Nothing beats the bond between a man and his tractor 😁 pic.twitter.com/uo5sbyoPcgAugust 4, 2022
7. Sure, it's not bad to medal at the Commonwealth Games. But did Fred Wright really have to spend two hours sat on that rather uncomfortable looking wooden throne?
An epic 46:47 time for @fred_wright0 of @TeamEngland as he leaps into the top spot of the first wave of riders 🏆@owaindoull takes 3rd with a 49:04 time for @WelshCycling, and 8th for @finn_croc with 52:42 time for @ScottishCycling 👏🏼More action still to come 👀#B2022 pic.twitter.com/QrqlLx4g1YAugust 4, 2022
8. There are strong cycling pairings, and then there's this. A pretty formidable duo comprised of Marianne Vos and Wout Van Aert
🟢➕🟢 🟰 🚀@WoutvanAert ➕ @marianne_vos 🟰double the fun and double the power 🏆#mariannevos #woutvanaert #teamjumbovisma #draaivandekaai pic.twitter.com/6YNUMVW0qeAugust 1, 2022
9. Some creative 'upcycling' here. Ha, get it?! Yeah, we'll see ourselves out
Creative bike art. pic.twitter.com/KOMxf7VAguAugust 1, 2022
10. We dread to imagine just how bad that thing must have smelt after a month on the road...
The gilet did it 🤯 A huge thank you to everyone who played their part in taking it round @LeTour & @LeTourFemmes 👏 And thanks to everyone’s generosity so far we’ve raised nearly £10k for @GTCyclingTrust, which is just as incredible 🙌 #wheresGsgilet🎟 https://t.co/n7vmT2eUuA pic.twitter.com/aO5l354lFcAugust 1, 2022
11. A fantastic achievement from Trinidadian Teniel Campbell
Teniel Campbell 🇹🇹 became the first female cyclist from T&T to compete in a road cycling event at the Commonwealth Games today and placed 7th in the Women’s Individual Time Trial, just a few seconds shy of a medal! Great ride Teniel! #CommonwealthGames2022August 4, 2022
12. Honestly, at this rate, it's just good practice to announce that Formula 1 reserve driver Oscar Piastri hasn't signed for your team - regardless if it's the wrong sport
Some exciting transfer news coming up 😃Can you guess who could it be? (and no, it’s not Oscar Piastri 😛)August 4, 2022
13. Primož Roglič returns to the bike. Maybe we'll see him at the Vuelta a España after all
A classic good morning photo when you are finally back on the road 💪💪He is back 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ETOZnOHTHcAugust 4, 2022
