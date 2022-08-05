Tweets of the week: Harry Potter references, farmer boy Mauri Vansevenant and a House of Commons doorkeeper's time trial appearance

A round up of the best social media content from the past seven days

Tweets of the week
By
published

July is over. We will have to wait for another year for the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes again. 

But fret not - tweets of the week is here.

We're here to cheer you up and improve your spirits with some of the best offerings of Twitter-related content witnessed on the platform over the past week. 

Granted, it's usually a cesspit of misery and delusion, which is why we've gone through the trouble of burning our eyes and shaking our heads so you don't have to. 

Of course, this week is a bumper edition, filled with posts from the Commonwealth Games, updates on what riders are getting up to following a hectic July, and a contract situation which has transcended the original sport and made its way into cycling. 

1. Because there's nothing better than a morning kebab to fuel you for that big ride, apparently

2. Ghana's Chris Symonds took a break from the day job - where he is a House of Commons doorkeeper - to compete in the Commonwealth Games time trial

3. Famously, Oliver Wood captained Gryffindor's quidditch team in Harry Potter's first year. Now, his namesake is more likely to be seen picking up Commonwealth Games medals on the track than appearing at Hogwarts

4. Illness and injuries have blighted Evie Richards' season. So what better way for her to change her fortunes by winning the Commonwealth Games mountain bike gold medal?

5. At least it seems like they ironed out those notorious flag creases

6. Farmer boy Mauri Vansevenant

7. Sure, it's not bad to medal at the Commonwealth Games. But did Fred Wright really have to spend two hours sat on that rather uncomfortable looking wooden throne?

8. There are strong cycling pairings, and then there's this. A pretty formidable duo comprised of Marianne Vos and Wout Van Aert

9. Some creative 'upcycling' here. Ha, get it?! Yeah, we'll see ourselves out

10. We dread to imagine just how bad that thing must have smelt after a month on the road... 

11. A fantastic achievement from Trinidadian Teniel Campbell

12. Honestly, at this rate, it's just good practice to announce that Formula 1 reserve driver Oscar Piastri hasn't signed for your team - regardless if it's the wrong sport

13. Primož Roglič returns to the bike. Maybe we'll see him at the Vuelta a España after all

Ryan Dabbs

Ryan is a staff writer for Cycling Weekly, having joined the team in September 2021. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before making his way to cycling. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer. 

