Tweets of the week: Jeremy Clarkson shouting at Charlie Quarterman and Tadej Pogačar selling sandwiches

A wise person once told me my generation was caught in the unfortunate paradox of being born too early to explore the universe and too late to smoke in pubs.

While I'll still hold on hope for the former, and of course would never dream of doing the latter as smoking is terrible for you, the person who came up with this saying had clearly never dreamt of the possibility that we'd live to see a week where Tadej Pogačar released his own brand of sandwiches as well as Jeremy Clarkson caught shouting at Charlie Quarterman while out on a training ride.

That's it, I have nothing more to say. You keep doing you, universe. You keep doing you.

1. Watching the world champion move traffic obstacles out of the way is the most similar experience I've ever had to a pro rider

A post shared by ⋆D E M I V O L L E R I N G⋆ (@demivollering) A photo posted by on

2. Those two are me and the pond is the 2021 Tour de France

A post shared by Nora Turner | female cyclist (@unicorncycling) A photo posted by on

3. Looks like Remco really can do it all

😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HMD2wuym4lJune 13, 2021 See more

4. An outrageous spot

Too funny not to share seeing @quartermanc being roasted by @JeremyClarkson for doing his job!….😂 Featuring in Clarkson’s Farm programme filmed in lockdown (apologies for poor quality) pic.twitter.com/YEeoZOgmsbJune 14, 2021 See more

5. I wonder if the Primož Roglič sandwich tastes of bitter disappointment

Official Pogačar sandwiches now available in Slovenia pic.twitter.com/dojGtlwJLkJune 15, 2021 See more

6. Now maybe we'll get an answer to the age-old question of whether the Pope rides a Pinarello in the woods

A post shared by Giro d'Italia (@giroditalia) A photo posted by on

7. This looks an awful lot like the cycling equivalent of 'limbs'

Zotte taferelen in Ingelmunster na de zege van @yveslampaert 🇧🇪 #bktijdrijden pic.twitter.com/AvLxNX52X8June 16, 2021 See more

8. The sort of humility you'd expect from the WorldTour's number one tractor driver

A post shared by Linde Merckpoel (@lindemerckpoel) A photo posted by on

9. That's the debate settled then

Coming in hot! 🔥😅The disk brake vs rim brake debate continues - I know what gets my vote.#diskbrake #diskbrakes #cycling #trackcycling #olympics #tokyo2021 #tokyoolympics #olympiccycling @Kalasltd @ClancyBriggs @condorcycles @oakley pic.twitter.com/W0UfTYyQetJune 16, 2021 See more

10. 'Hi guys, yep, so what I need you to do is pretend to be asleep, could you do that?'

The culmination of a day’s hard work (sleeping 😆) for the new @Dreams_Beds high-performance mattress range. It’s so important to get a good night’s sleep to recover properly and perform at your best. And now you can too! #ad #tokyo2020 #teamgb pic.twitter.com/NVcvTiX8qlJune 16, 2021 See more

We'll be back in seven day's time with more pure fuego tweets