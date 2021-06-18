Tweets of the week: Jeremy Clarkson shouting at Charlie Quarterman and Tadej Pogačar selling sandwiches

Another very normal week in the world of cycling

Tadej Pogačar
A wise person once told me my generation was caught in the unfortunate paradox of being born too early to explore the universe and too late to smoke in pubs.

While I'll still hold on hope for the former, and of course would never dream of doing the latter as smoking is terrible for you, the person who came up with this saying had clearly never dreamt of the possibility that we'd live to see a week where Tadej Pogačar released his own brand of sandwiches as well as Jeremy Clarkson caught shouting at Charlie Quarterman while out on a training ride.

That's it, I have nothing more to say. You keep doing you, universe. You keep doing you.

1. Watching the world champion move traffic obstacles out of the way is the most similar experience I've ever had to a pro rider

2. Those two are me and the pond is the 2021 Tour de France

3. Looks like Remco really can do it all

4. An outrageous spot

5. I wonder if the Primož Roglič sandwich tastes of bitter disappointment

6. Now maybe we'll get an answer to the age-old question of whether the Pope rides a Pinarello in the woods

7. This looks an awful lot like the cycling equivalent of 'limbs'

8. The sort of humility you'd expect from the WorldTour's number one tractor driver

9. That's the debate settled then

10. 'Hi guys, yep, so what I need you to do is pretend to be asleep, could you do that?'

We'll be back in seven day's time with more pure fuego tweets 

