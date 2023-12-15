Tweets of the week: Julian Alaphilippe sings Celine Dion, Lotte Kopecky skis and Cian Uijtdebroeks nonsense

This has been an odd week for the world of cycling on social media, as big things have actually happened on Twitter in the past week, what with Jumbo-Visma and Bora-Hansgrohe battling it out over Cian Uijtdebroeks. Twenty, maybe even ten years ago, this beef would have been happening in the news pages of Belgian and Dutch newspapers, but now we have it right in front of our eyes. It's fun, but also a bit strange, to watch the war of words happen right in front of our eyes.

Don't worry, though, as it hasn't all been serious contract talk - this is cycling after all, it is quite a silly thing.

Congratulations to Soudal Quick-Step for releasing probably the best kit launch we will see this season. It is a gauntlet thrown down to the nine WorldTour teams yet to launch their new look, because Julian Alaphilippe singing Celine Dion is a very, very high bar.

I wonder how much coaxing Loulou had to undergo to join in with the fun, or perhaps he was game straight away. Either way it's fun, and proof that these things really don't have to be serious. It's a group of men wearing very thin fabric dancing around. That's a good thing.

In fact, the video is so good that it has been spoken about by people who aren't even actual cycling anoraks, which is impressive, so well done Quick-Step. My favourite bit is Alaphilippe unzipping hid hoodie in time with the song, and the fact that the Frenchman has clearly learned the words. Top work.

Elsewhere, SD Worx went for a team building exercise on the ski slopes, which looks fun, but also potentially dangerous - had no one told them about what happened to Manuel Neuer, the German goalkeeper, this time last year? The Bayern Munich and Germany No.1 was ruled out for well over half a year thanks to a leg break sustained while skiing last December. It's scary.

Also, everyone is jumping on the "album cover" meme to the point it might be a bit overdone, and Will Tidball wins an air fryer. We told you this was a big week.

1. Tadej Pogačar and Tim Wellens will be dropping beats next year. I don't think I'd like the music that the Slovenian/Belgian duo would make, but I'm willing to be proved wrong

New album dropping for 2024 🎶🔥Featuring: DJ @Tim_Wellens Producer: #PisseiMixed by: @Colnagoworld Artwork: @AlenMilavec pic.twitter.com/OIKD4MDn9cDecember 9, 2023 See more

2. Congratulations to Bahrain-Victorious, who are also releasing an album? I wonder what Bahraini traditional music is like, something I have never once thought about before

🙌 If you are looking for an album cover, hit us up!#RideAsOne #rideforGino pic.twitter.com/bJAwx02CtGDecember 10, 2023 See more

3. If all the teams who definitely won't have Cian Uijtdebroeks riding for them next year could say, then everything would be a lot easier

Statement concerning Cian Uijtdebroeks: Intermarché-Circus-Wanty is waiting to see how things unfold because we have no idea who Cian will ride for in 2024.December 9, 2023 See more

4. Chris Froome here, stirring things up. He knows what he's doing, doesn't he

Good to have Cian Uijtdebroeks join us on the team ride today 🤫🤣🤣🤣 #IPT2024 #trainingcamp pic.twitter.com/da5p3Cwq3oDecember 10, 2023 See more

5. Alice Towers and the Canyon-SRAM lot appear to be having the time of their life in California, and I'm just jealous. Why won't someone fly me out there? I'm not sure I ever want to ride on sand, though

A post shared by Alice Towers (@alice.towers) A photo posted by on

6. Marlen Reusser, the second best athlete in Switzerland, and also a really funky person? What an outfit. What a pose.

A post shared by Marlen Reusser (@marlenreusser) A photo posted by on

7. Good to see that even former professional athletes struggle on Zwift. Fun is fast! Fun is definitely fast!

A post shared by Alex Dowsett (@alexdowsett) A photo posted by on

8. Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde at the Movistar team camp. What is it, 2015?

A post shared by Movistar Team (@movistar_team) A photo posted by on

9. I wish I a) looked this cool on a bike and b) looked this good when I was 18. Instead, I do not and did not. That's FINE

A post shared by @izzysharp__ A photo posted by on

10. Thibaut Pinot is having fun just being a regular person, I see. Good for him. Although could he not support a better club? PSG? Come onnnnn

Sa meilleure vie 🥺#BVBPSG pic.twitter.com/pauRSQmn3LDecember 13, 2023 See more

11. There's larking about at training camp and there's larking about at training camp. Don't let your coach see this. Oh wait.

A post shared by Krists Neilands (@neilandskrists) A photo posted by on

12. More crazy golf style courses in bike racing, in my opinion. BUT those bookshelves are just waiting for someone to go careering into them

A post shared by The Vegan Cyclist (@the_vegan_cyclist) A photo posted by on

13. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, ladies and gentlemen

I don't know what you're talking about !@CUttrupLudwig 🫣 pic.twitter.com/f8a2KGVIRRDecember 14, 2023 See more

14. Congratulations on winning your bike race, Mr Tidball. Now, here's your air fryer!

Chuffed to get two wins last night 🥇🥇here @zesdaagse with @tuurdens .2 nights down 4 to go 👊🏼 #sixdays #1066 pic.twitter.com/tp7nN9oNZADecember 14, 2023 See more

15. Has there really NEVER been a dull moment in the 20 years this trio have been riding together? If true, I want a friendship like that

A post shared by Luke Rowe (@lukerowe1990) A photo posted by on

16. Jack Haig, simply delighted with a pair of sunglasses. Life can be so easy.

A post shared by Jack Haig (@jack_haig) A photo posted by on

17. Lotte Kopecky, not just a really fast cyclist, but a really fast skier too. Does SD Worx know how dangerous skiing is?

A post shared by Lotte Kopecky (@lottekopecky) A photo posted by on

18. And finally... The masterpiece of the week, it's Julian Alaphilippe starring in Soudal Quick-Step's kit launch. I think we've exhausted what we can say about this already