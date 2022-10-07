Tweets of the Week: Love and marriage vs the Hour; big in Japan; footy, and mud (and more)

Silly season is pretty much upon us, what with 95 per cent of the cycling year complete and the annual break beckoning. Usually ascetic pro cyclists now find themselves looking forward to all manner of high jinx, japes and scrapes during their time off.*

In fairness none of that really has a bearing on this week's delve into twitterland, where it's silly / sad / ranty / life-affirming season all year round and all at once. Ergo, we're confident this week's medley of musings won't disappoint. With no further ado – unless you count the 30 words standing between you and the first tweet below, and the approximately seven seconds it takes you to read those words – let the tweets commence.

* Possibly. It could happen.

1. Chris Froome looking forward to the annual WorldTour cultural deep-dive that is the Saitama Criterium in Japan

So looking forward to returning to Japan for the @saitamacrite by @letour this year. It's not just a great race with the most amazing, kind fans - I've experienced everything from being a ninja to a sumo wrestler, making mochi to taking part in…

2. Two generations of Belgian talent having a chuckle at how amazing it all is, really

🇧🇪 #BincheChimayBincheWondering what these two were talking about 😃

3. Arnaud De Lie presents a masterclass in styling it out as he defies the very laws of physics in this crash

Arnaud De Lie finished 15th. He crashed on the final bend with 900m to go but got up, jumped on his bike, chased and sprinted through the bunch...

4. Julian Alaphilippe switches his computer settings (and his kit) from 'World Champ' to 'Not World Champ' for the Giro dell'Emilia

First road race in more than two years for @alafpolak1 in the regular Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl kit!#GirodellEmiliaPhoto: @GettySport

5. If you're going to spend your life being mistaken for someone else, you may as well show off your graphics skills while you're at it

Thirteen years of being the 'other' Geraint Thomas. #MyTwitterAnniversary

6. Plastered in mud, sweat and blood. The cycling version of 'SAS: Are You Tough Enough?'

Look mum, I'm on @netflix ! 📺👀@annekevandijk2

7. It's World Smile Day today, so let's see those choppers. Apparently it's contagious too, so have a look at this and get involved

📆 Journée mondiale du sourire 😁Des sourires et de la bonne humeur... une bonne façon de résumer notre équipe 🤗📷 CassandraDonnePhotographies / Coralie Bertrand Photographie / @directvelo#UnisDansLaFormation | #AG2RCITROËNU23TEAM 🚴

8. Looks like Filippo Ganna has already set one Hour Record — for having the coolest ever bike for the job

Behind the scenes with @Pinarello_com 🎥🔥A snapshot of what it took to produce the Bolide F HR 3D ahead of @GannaFilippo's #UCIHourRecord ⏱🇮🇹👀

9. No looking back: Remco visits his old club Anderlecht, only to see them beaten 1-0 by West Ham (shhh....)

Always special to be here!💜

10. Dan Bigham mightn't be the Hour Record holder much longer, but he's OK with that