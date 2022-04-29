Tweets of the week: Praying for Larry Warbasse

Yes, tweets of the week is still here

Tweets of the Week April 2022
(Image credit: Twitter)
Richard Windsor
By
published

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life gives you tweets, make sure you write an edition of a dwindling, long-running compilation franchise of those tweets.

And thus it was. 

We've got it all, including a sure-to-be TOTW first (and probably last) inclusion of a word search, some really quite adequate photoshopping, the weekly Thomas De Gendt appearance, and some other tweets we've found to reach the obligatory 10.

Oh, and get well soon Larry.

So without further unnecessary word count filler, 'ere's ya tweets.

1. Have you ever ridden your bike so hard you actually flew?

See more

2. I still don't know who's in the Team DSM line-up for the Giro

See more

3. You can make your own mind up as to which was more entertaining

See more

4. Fixed it for you Remco x

See more

5. Had to screenshot this one because Twitter deleted it. Can't imagine why.

TOTW April 2022

(Image credit: Twitter)

6. Elite service

See more

7. Some proper swagger here

See more

8. Petition to make sure TDG makes it this far

See more

9. Everybody loves Thibaut, even the people he beats

See more
See more

10. And finally...

See more

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Richard Windsor
Richard Windsor

Richard is digital editor of Cycling Weekly. Joining the team in 2013, Richard became editor of the website in 2014 and coordinates site content and strategy, leading the news team in coverage of the world's biggest races and working with the tech editor to deliver comprehensive buying guides, reviews, and the latest product news.


An occasional racer, Richard spends most of his time preparing for long-distance touring rides these days, or getting out to the Surrey Hills on the weekend on his Specialized Tarmac SL6 (with an obligatory pub stop of course).


Latest

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.