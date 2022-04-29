Tweets of the week: Praying for Larry Warbasse

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life gives you tweets, make sure you write an edition of a dwindling, long-running compilation franchise of those tweets.

And thus it was.

We've got it all, including a sure-to-be TOTW first (and probably last) inclusion of a word search, some really quite adequate photoshopping, the weekly Thomas De Gendt appearance, and some other tweets we've found to reach the obligatory 10.

Oh, and get well soon Larry.

So without further unnecessary word count filler, 'ere's ya tweets.

1. Have you ever ridden your bike so hard you actually flew?

Neilson Powless en mode aéroplane, les deux roues décollées du sol, au moment de suivre l'attaque de Remco Evenepoel hier dans la Redoute (photo Bernard Papon/L'Equipe) pic.twitter.com/axDvQ2E9NJApril 25, 2022 See more

2. I still don't know who's in the Team DSM line-up for the Giro

Thinking caps on and magnifying glasses out, your time has started - search for our #Giro 2022 roster!⏳🔎The answers will be unveiled at 18:30 CET. Good luck! 😄 pic.twitter.com/WdwinOlyoIApril 22, 2022 See more

3. You can make your own mind up as to which was more entertaining

Surreal scenes here as Miguel Ángel López conducts his press conference in front of the snooker world championships pic.twitter.com/KISHq7MYdtApril 21, 2022 See more

4. Fixed it for you Remco x

Hey @EvenepoelRemco j'ai enlevé le mec, derrière toi, qui gâche ta photo de victoire. C'est cadeau pic.twitter.com/ie718litnZApril 24, 2022 See more

5. Had to screenshot this one because Twitter deleted it. Can't imagine why.

(Image credit: Twitter)

6. Elite service

When you become a professional cyclist you go back to being a child 😅 https://t.co/8M2NuhX3FFApril 24, 2022 See more

7. Some proper swagger here

Résumé du cyclisme français aujourd'hui. #TotA pic.twitter.com/B9RQkFbva9April 22, 2022 See more

8. Petition to make sure TDG makes it this far

I need to find a contract first. But if i make it until there i’ll finish my carreer on the Stelvio. 2,5 seasons to goApril 24, 2022 See more

9. Everybody loves Thibaut, even the people he beats

Hi @ThibautPinot ! Couldn’t say anything after finish line 😅. Strong ride and congrats for your victory 😉.April 22, 2022 See more

Thank David ! Nice battle with you ! 💪 see you soon on the roads ! Good luck for Giro 🙏April 22, 2022 See more

10. And finally...