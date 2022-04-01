Tweets of the week: Quick-Step tease a big announcement, and Chloe Hosking has to remind her husband what she does

We have been away for a few weeks, which was down to a surfeit of bike racing, not because we stopped caring about social media content, we promise. As a result, our postbags have been overflowing with Tweets and Instagram stories to tell you all about.

Because if there is one thing that brings us all together in these uncertain times, it's the ability to look at a quickly crafted social media post and sigh existentially, as you wish you no longer had the ability to think or be. 

What a bumper crop of posts we have for you today, which includes Quick-Step teasing the biggest announcement they have possibly ever made, Chloe Hosking having to remind her husband what she does, and Anna van der Breggen proving that she does indeed still have it.

1. Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl make everyone think a big announcement is coming, like Julian Alaphilippe riding the Tour of Flanders or something of that weight

See more

2. It is, in fact, simply a suitcase with Kasper Asgreen's giant face on it. Who wouldn't want to walk around the airport with the 2021 Tour of Flanders winner marking their luggage? No one! Ok it's for charity and there's only one, but come on

See more

3. Chloe Hosking has to remind her husband what she is doing on a Sunday, just racing Gent-Wevelgem. He should do what the rest of us cool kids do and import the UCI road calendar into their Google/Microsoft/Apple calendar and relax

See more

4. Or Chloe Hosking's husband could just turn on tweet notifications for his wife

See more

5. This is genuinely heartwarming, Biniam Girmay's win at Gent-Wevelgem is HUGE for Eritrea and cycling, just look at the reaction he got when heading home

See more

6. In more heartwarming news, not only is Egan Bernal back on his bike, but he is riding long distances. Imagine going through a life-changing crash and then just getting back on your bike, beautiful

See more

7. Thomas De Gendt admits to a big crime he committed a decade ago. Would love to ask some of the under-23 riders what they thought when the Belgian suddenly turned up in the bunch

See more

8. Anna van der Breggen steps out of the team car to show she still has it, although Demi Vollering does give her a hand. Van der Breggen is still only 31, what

See more

9. Chris Froome's nightmares come to life as Alexey Lutsenko crashes on his time trial bike due to a sudden gust of wind

See more

10. It's April Fools' Day, stay wary out there folks.

See more

11. And finally, Quick-Step appear to have made their Tour of Flanders squad take part in a new version of Blue Peter, sadly without pets

See more

