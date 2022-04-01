Tweets of the week: Quick-Step tease a big announcement, and Chloe Hosking has to remind her husband what she does
We are back with the social media roundup you've all been waiting for
We have been away for a few weeks, which was down to a surfeit of bike racing, not because we stopped caring about social media content, we promise. As a result, our postbags have been overflowing with Tweets and Instagram stories to tell you all about.
Because if there is one thing that brings us all together in these uncertain times, it's the ability to look at a quickly crafted social media post and sigh existentially, as you wish you no longer had the ability to think or be.
What a bumper crop of posts we have for you today, which includes Quick-Step teasing the biggest announcement they have possibly ever made, Chloe Hosking having to remind her husband what she does, and Anna van der Breggen proving that she does indeed still have it.
1. Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl make everyone think a big announcement is coming, like Julian Alaphilippe riding the Tour of Flanders or something of that weight
Special news coming up!Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/SDP3GLjA4FMarch 30, 2022
2. It is, in fact, simply a suitcase with Kasper Asgreen's giant face on it. Who wouldn't want to walk around the airport with the 2021 Tour of Flanders winner marking their luggage? No one! Ok it's for charity and there's only one, but come on
Are you also excited for Ronde van Vlaanderen? 😍Ahead of the race, we auction this unique @MySamsonite suitcase featuring @k_asgreen’s portrait and signature.Bid now and support the team’s reforestation project in France https://t.co/phhEJW5rSI #MySamsonite #ItStartsWithUs pic.twitter.com/BOJhc1HN33March 31, 2022
3. Chloe Hosking has to remind her husband what she is doing on a Sunday, just racing Gent-Wevelgem. He should do what the rest of us cool kids do and import the UCI road calendar into their Google/Microsoft/Apple calendar and relax
My husband just messaged me and asked, "what's on for you today?" and this is why is do my "Race Day" tweets.March 27, 2022
4. Or Chloe Hosking's husband could just turn on tweet notifications for his wife
RACE DAY YO!! Race day! #GWE22 #UCIWWT @GentWevelgem @UCI_WWTMarch 27, 2022
5. This is genuinely heartwarming, Biniam Girmay's win at Gent-Wevelgem is HUGE for Eritrea and cycling, just look at the reaction he got when heading home
A hero welcome for History Maker @GrmayeBiniam on his return to Eritrea 🇪🇷 🥰 pic.twitter.com/Zy703GInWrMarch 30, 2022
6. In more heartwarming news, not only is Egan Bernal back on his bike, but he is riding long distances. Imagine going through a life-changing crash and then just getting back on your bike, beautiful
Primeros 100km de Egan Bernal. pic.twitter.com/RDt7FgqtT6March 29, 2022
7. Thomas De Gendt admits to a big crime he committed a decade ago. Would love to ask some of the under-23 riders what they thought when the Belgian suddenly turned up in the bunch
I once jumped in a u23 race in the ardennes. When it is one line on a climb it can be easily done. After 20kms the commissaire noticed a vacansoleil rider and took my out of the race.March 30, 2022
8. Anna van der Breggen steps out of the team car to show she still has it, although Demi Vollering does give her a hand. Van der Breggen is still only 31, what
Recon of Tour of Flanders today. DS’s @AnnavdBreggen and Danny Stam ride along. Lars Boom follows in the car. Only 3 days until Vlaanderens Mooiste. #wesparksuccess pic.twitter.com/MDGB1lqdOGMarch 31, 2022
9. Chris Froome's nightmares come to life as Alexey Lutsenko crashes on his time trial bike due to a sudden gust of wind
The stuff of (my) nightmares…TT bike caught by a gust of wind 😖 https://t.co/TRZIKZICtCMarch 31, 2022
10. It's April Fools' Day, stay wary out there folks.
Let's hope the Oude Kwaremont clears for Sunday. No recons today... #RondevanVlaanderen pic.twitter.com/4LRFLcfe8cApril 1, 2022
11. And finally, Quick-Step appear to have made their Tour of Flanders squad take part in a new version of Blue Peter, sadly without pets
Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl's pre-Ronde press conference is taking place on the set of a children's tv show for some reason pic.twitter.com/nBqcwmjeFtMarch 31, 2022
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
-
-
Tom Pidcock: 'Of course I want to try to win the Tour de France'
After signing new contract with Ineos Grenadiers, British rider says he can lead wave of young riders at team
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Pearson and Lake launch new Velcro-based all-terrain pedal/cleat system
New Tearaway shoe and Born Unslippy pedal aimed at those who don't like click-clacking around in cleats
By Simon Smythe • Published