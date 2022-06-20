Tweets of the week: Rock, paper, scissors at a bike race, the other Geraint Thomas, and Quinten Hermans makes a splash
Do not fear, we are back with another social media roundup
There are just 11 days until the Tour de France. That might excite you, it might frighten you, but it also means we are just around the corner from the biggest social media blitz of the year, as teams try to squeeze every drop of content out from the race. It's the highest profile race of the year in every sense.
Think of now as the before times, the phoney war, when everything was reasonably peaceful and you could go on Twitter without seeing a rider you hadn't heard of from Arkéa Samsic doing a dance.
That does not mean that Twitter and Instagram are free of some good stuff at the moment, however, and the Tour de Suisse and last week's various smaller races provided some content to talk about.
This time around, we have Tadej Pogačar and Rafał Majka playing a game to decide a race, Julian Alaphilippe's love of Monopoly, and the poor unfortunate man who just happens to be called Geraint Thomas.
1. Every winner of a bike race should be forced to jump in the nearest pool after victory, it would add a new dimension to the sport. Quinten Hermans certainly enjoyed himself at the Belgium Tour
A post shared by Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert (@intermarchewg) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
2. Ethan Hayter "only" won two stages and the points jersey at the Baby Giro. His younger brother Leo went and won two stages and the overall at the same race four years later, not bad...
A post shared by Ethan Hayter (@ethanhayter) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
3. If you and your teammate had been dominant throughout a race, why not decide a stage win by a game of rock, paper, scissors? Better than an awkward 'no, you have it' conversation in the final metres
Rock, paper, scissors anyone? ✂Rafaj Majka and Tadej Pogacar take a 1-2 at the Tour of Slovenia... decided by a game of rock, paper, scissors! 😅 pic.twitter.com/YfyujYGMkMJune 18, 2022
4. Marta Cavalli, one of the best cyclists in the world at the moment, but also the owner of some terrible tan lines
A post shared by FDJ NAquitaine Futuroscope (@fdj_naqui_fut) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
5. Wout van Aert knows how Alberto Bettiol feels, after the pair were both involved in celebration incidents a week apart
Ik geef de fakkel met veel plezier door aan Alberto 😎 https://t.co/Ws8CNBQpvwJune 13, 2022
6. Jonathan Vaughters, the boss of EF Education-EasyPost, has a strange way of predicting the future
Sometimes the you don’t need a crystal ball 🔮 to see into the future. Just regular old balls instead. Congrats @Rguerreiro94. Love your spirit, Torero!! And @estecharu, way to put it in the net with the assist!! pic.twitter.com/F8U6jZe61hJune 14, 2022
7. Julian Alaphilippe is the face of the French cycling edition of Monopoly, which I desperately need to play. It is €50 though, is it worth it? Just to buy Alpe d'Huez? What do we reckon Park Lane/Mayfair are in cycling terms?
“Je suis très content de faire partie de cette première édition du jeu de société Monopoly dédié au cyclisme français.” Désormais disponible sur https://t.co/cIhwBYFGvF ! 🚴🏻♂️🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/4wUKaG6WVFJune 14, 2022
8. Andreas Leknessund was pretty happy after winning his first WorldTour race at the Tour de Suisse
Current mood 😄🤪👍🏻 #KeepChallenging #TourdeSuisse2022 pic.twitter.com/CSEpEhxe3IJune 13, 2022
9. Occasionally, one is reminded that professional cyclists look like little boys, especially in their matching outfits. Here's Quick Step at the Tour de Suisse presentation
When you patiently wait for your turn to play FIFA on the team’s only PlayStation 😁 pic.twitter.com/IUs0KMv8IdJune 11, 2022
10. Poor Geraint Thomas (not that one). He must have grown up thinking he has such a unique name, and then he finds out he shares it with the greatest Welsh cyclist of all time. At least he isn't called John Lewis, though
Oh god, I've just seen the results of the Tour de Suisse. pic.twitter.com/1O0WPBGipRJune 19, 2022
11. Do any of you have commitment to the Tour magazine like this West Sussex cycling club? Hang onto those socks, they might be worth something some day...
#toursockselfie pic.twitter.com/mcnLk0NZ55June 19, 2022
