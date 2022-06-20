Tweets of the week: Rock, paper, scissors at a bike race, the other Geraint Thomas, and Quinten Hermans makes a splash

There are just 11 days until the Tour de France. That might excite you, it might frighten you, but it also means we are just around the corner from the biggest social media blitz of the year, as teams try to squeeze every drop of content out from the race. It's the highest profile race of the year in every sense.

Think of now as the before times, the phoney war, when everything was reasonably peaceful and you could go on Twitter without seeing a rider you hadn't heard of from Arkéa Samsic doing a dance.

That does not mean that Twitter and Instagram are free of some good stuff at the moment, however, and the Tour de Suisse and last week's various smaller races provided some content to talk about.

This time around, we have Tadej Pogačar and Rafał Majka playing a game to decide a race, Julian Alaphilippe's love of Monopoly, and the poor unfortunate man who just happens to be called Geraint Thomas.

1. Every winner of a bike race should be forced to jump in the nearest pool after victory, it would add a new dimension to the sport. Quinten Hermans certainly enjoyed himself at the Belgium Tour

2. Ethan Hayter "only" won two stages and the points jersey at the Baby Giro. His younger brother Leo went and won two stages and the overall at the same race four years later, not bad...

3. If you and your teammate had been dominant throughout a race, why not decide a stage win by a game of rock, paper, scissors? Better than an awkward 'no, you have it' conversation in the final metres

Rock, paper, scissors anyone? ✂Rafaj Majka and Tadej Pogacar take a 1-2 at the Tour of Slovenia... decided by a game of rock, paper, scissors! 😅 pic.twitter.com/YfyujYGMkMJune 18, 2022 See more

4. Marta Cavalli, one of the best cyclists in the world at the moment, but also the owner of some terrible tan lines

5. Wout van Aert knows how Alberto Bettiol feels, after the pair were both involved in celebration incidents a week apart

Ik geef de fakkel met veel plezier door aan Alberto 😎 https://t.co/Ws8CNBQpvwJune 13, 2022 See more

6. Jonathan Vaughters, the boss of EF Education-EasyPost, has a strange way of predicting the future

Sometimes the you don’t need a crystal ball 🔮 to see into the future. Just regular old balls instead. Congrats ⁦@Rguerreiro94⁩. Love your spirit, Torero!! And ⁦@estecharu⁩, way to put it in the net with the assist!! pic.twitter.com/F8U6jZe61hJune 14, 2022 See more

7. Julian Alaphilippe is the face of the French cycling edition of Monopoly, which I desperately need to play. It is €50 though, is it worth it? Just to buy Alpe d'Huez? What do we reckon Park Lane/Mayfair are in cycling terms?

“Je suis très content de faire partie de cette première édition du jeu de société Monopoly dédié au cyclisme français.” Désormais disponible sur https://t.co/cIhwBYFGvF ! 🚴🏻‍♂️🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/4wUKaG6WVFJune 14, 2022 See more

8. Andreas Leknessund was pretty happy after winning his first WorldTour race at the Tour de Suisse

Current mood 😄🤪👍🏻 #KeepChallenging #TourdeSuisse2022 pic.twitter.com/CSEpEhxe3IJune 13, 2022 See more

9. Occasionally, one is reminded that professional cyclists look like little boys, especially in their matching outfits. Here's Quick Step at the Tour de Suisse presentation

When you patiently wait for your turn to play FIFA on the team’s only PlayStation 😁 pic.twitter.com/IUs0KMv8IdJune 11, 2022 See more

10. Poor Geraint Thomas (not that one). He must have grown up thinking he has such a unique name, and then he finds out he shares it with the greatest Welsh cyclist of all time. At least he isn't called John Lewis, though

Oh god, I've just seen the results of the Tour de Suisse. pic.twitter.com/1O0WPBGipRJune 19, 2022 See more

11. Do any of you have commitment to the Tour magazine like this West Sussex cycling club? Hang onto those socks, they might be worth something some day...