Tweets of the week: The real identity of the Omi Opi sign waver, when nature calls, setting an example to the kids and footballers done good

A roundup of the best cycling social media content out there from the past seven days

Richard Carapaz
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By Tom Thewlis
published

As summer gradually draws to an end, so does the 2022 cycling season. The final Grand Tour of the season, the Vuelta a España, has been and gone and all eyes turn to the World Championships coming up in Australia and races like Il Lombardia.

Along with the cycling season gradually drawing to a close comes long dark nights and colder mornings, although fear not. Tweets of the week is here. 

We’re here to cheer you up, lift your spirits and provide you with some of the best content in the world of cycling Twitter over the last seven days. 

Whilst it has a plethora of benefits, social media is typically full of over-inflated opinions, delusion and misery. Therefore we’ve gone to the trouble of sorting the wheat from the chaff so you don’t have to. 

This week’s edition covers the goings on at the Tour of Britain, Vuelta a España, Ceratizit challenge by la Vuelta and a certain Manxman on mechanic duty for the day. 

Happy reading. 

1. WE ALL KNOW THAT ALL FOOTBALLERS OUT THERE SECRETLY WANT TO BE REMCO EVENEPOEL

See more

2. JUST OUT HERE GIVING MADS' STAGE WINNING MACHINE A BIT OF TLC

See more

3. WE'VE ALL BEEN THERE.... 

See more

4. IN CASE YOU WANTED TO SEE WHAT BEAST MODE LOOKS LIKE

See more

5. NEXT TIME YOU FORGET TO UNCLIP FROM YOUR PEDALS, WHO ELSE COULD POSSIBLY BE RESPONSIBLE? 

See more

6. TALK ABOUT HITTING THE WALL

See more

7. COOLING OFF AFTER ONE HELL OF A DAY

See more

8. A LITTLE BIT OF MOTIVATION FROM HOME

See more

9. SETTING AN EXAMPLE TO ALL THE YOUNG WHIPPER SNAPPERS OUT THERE ON THE ROAD

See more

10. THE REAL PERSON BEHIND THAT OMI OPI SIGN IS FINALLY REVEALED 

See more

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
Digital News and Features Writer

Tom is a Digital News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly. 


Before joining the Cycling Weekly team, he worked at Oxford Brookes University, most recently in the Internal Communications team. An avid cycling follower with a keen interest in racing, his writing previously featured on Casquettes and Bidons. 

Latest