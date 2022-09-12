Tweets of the week: The real identity of the Omi Opi sign waver, when nature calls, setting an example to the kids and footballers done good
A roundup of the best cycling social media content out there from the past seven days
As summer gradually draws to an end, so does the 2022 cycling season. The final Grand Tour of the season, the Vuelta a España, has been and gone and all eyes turn to the World Championships coming up in Australia and races like Il Lombardia.
Along with the cycling season gradually drawing to a close comes long dark nights and colder mornings, although fear not. Tweets of the week is here.
We’re here to cheer you up, lift your spirits and provide you with some of the best content in the world of cycling Twitter over the last seven days.
Whilst it has a plethora of benefits, social media is typically full of over-inflated opinions, delusion and misery. Therefore we’ve gone to the trouble of sorting the wheat from the chaff so you don’t have to.
This week’s edition covers the goings on at the Tour of Britain, Vuelta a España, Ceratizit challenge by la Vuelta and a certain Manxman on mechanic duty for the day.
Happy reading.
1. WE ALL KNOW THAT ALL FOOTBALLERS OUT THERE SECRETLY WANT TO BE REMCO EVENEPOEL
Remco Evenepoel (2000) has won the Vuelta a España, the first Grand Tour GC victory of his career. He played at underage level for RSC Anderlecht, PSV Eindhoven as well as Belgium before switching fully to road cycling in 2017. pic.twitter.com/HaCJHmdRzvSeptember 11, 2022
2. JUST OUT HERE GIVING MADS' STAGE WINNING MACHINE A BIT OF TLC
Spa day 🧖♀️ at #LaVuelta22 pic.twitter.com/g5W4cDW1zVSeptember 5, 2022
3. WE'VE ALL BEEN THERE....
when ya gotta go pic.twitter.com/IA1maFGmPxSeptember 9, 2022
4. IN CASE YOU WANTED TO SEE WHAT BEAST MODE LOOKS LIKE
If you needed another proof of @AvVleuten’s work ethic…Going for an ‘easy’ 50km spin at 8.30 this morning, ~13 hours after her @ChallengeVuelta stage win, ahead of another 96km this afternoon.Some nice local people even turned up after her Twitter call last night! 😊🚴♀️🚴♂️🚴♂️ pic.twitter.com/wMXFuT8W5fSeptember 9, 2022
5. NEXT TIME YOU FORGET TO UNCLIP FROM YOUR PEDALS, WHO ELSE COULD POSSIBLY BE RESPONSIBLE?
pic.twitter.com/8Fw50hJGqzSeptember 9, 2022
6. TALK ABOUT HITTING THE WALL
Waking up to this view 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/Kan3CZn3fgSeptember 7, 2022
7. COOLING OFF AFTER ONE HELL OF A DAY
Right after a nice photo in Madrid @LeNetMarie and @EvitaMuzic conspired to push me into the fountain 😅 pic.twitter.com/4PCt29SxBzSeptember 11, 2022
8. A LITTLE BIT OF MOTIVATION FROM HOME
How @Jan_Bakelants finds the extra watts before each stage 🥰#LaVuelta22 pic.twitter.com/9lGqflcpgXSeptember 4, 2022
9. SETTING AN EXAMPLE TO ALL THE YOUNG WHIPPER SNAPPERS OUT THERE ON THE ROAD
Me, entering the team bus. pic.twitter.com/jhtX31DwdZSeptember 4, 2022
10. THE REAL PERSON BEHIND THAT OMI OPI SIGN IS FINALLY REVEALED
Just unearthed this picture - looks like Fred Wright has been on a campaign against Jumbo-Visma for a long time! pic.twitter.com/jYHHjs1aiUSeptember 10, 2022
Tom is a Digital News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly.
Before joining the Cycling Weekly team, he worked at Oxford Brookes University, most recently in the Internal Communications team. An avid cycling follower with a keen interest in racing, his writing previously featured on Casquettes and Bidons.
