Tweets of the week: The real identity of the Omi Opi sign waver, when nature calls, setting an example to the kids and footballers done good

As summer gradually draws to an end, so does the 2022 cycling season. The final Grand Tour of the season, the Vuelta a España, has been and gone and all eyes turn to the World Championships coming up in Australia and races like Il Lombardia.

Along with the cycling season gradually drawing to a close comes long dark nights and colder mornings, although fear not. Tweets of the week is here.

We’re here to cheer you up, lift your spirits and provide you with some of the best content in the world of cycling Twitter over the last seven days.

Whilst it has a plethora of benefits, social media is typically full of over-inflated opinions, delusion and misery. Therefore we’ve gone to the trouble of sorting the wheat from the chaff so you don’t have to.

This week’s edition covers the goings on at the Tour of Britain, Vuelta a España, Ceratizit challenge by la Vuelta and a certain Manxman on mechanic duty for the day.

Happy reading.

Remco Evenepoel (2000) has won the Vuelta a España, the first Grand Tour GC victory of his career. He played at underage level for RSC Anderlecht, PSV Eindhoven as well as Belgium before switching fully to road cycling in 2017. pic.twitter.com/HaCJHmdRzvSeptember 11, 2022 See more

2. JUST OUT HERE GIVING MADS' STAGE WINNING MACHINE A BIT OF TLC

Spa day 🧖‍♀️ at #LaVuelta22 pic.twitter.com/g5W4cDW1zVSeptember 5, 2022 See more

3. WE'VE ALL BEEN THERE....

when ya gotta go pic.twitter.com/IA1maFGmPxSeptember 9, 2022 See more

4. IN CASE YOU WANTED TO SEE WHAT BEAST MODE LOOKS LIKE

If you needed another proof of @AvVleuten’s work ethic…Going for an ‘easy’ 50km spin at 8.30 this morning, ~13 hours after her @ChallengeVuelta stage win, ahead of another 96km this afternoon.Some nice local people even turned up after her Twitter call last night! 😊🚴‍♀️🚴‍♂️🚴‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/wMXFuT8W5fSeptember 9, 2022 See more

5. NEXT TIME YOU FORGET TO UNCLIP FROM YOUR PEDALS, WHO ELSE COULD POSSIBLY BE RESPONSIBLE?

pic.twitter.com/8Fw50hJGqzSeptember 9, 2022 See more

6. TALK ABOUT HITTING THE WALL

Waking up to this view 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/Kan3CZn3fgSeptember 7, 2022 See more

7. COOLING OFF AFTER ONE HELL OF A DAY

Right after a nice photo in Madrid @LeNetMarie and @EvitaMuzic conspired to push me into the fountain 😅 pic.twitter.com/4PCt29SxBzSeptember 11, 2022 See more

8. A LITTLE BIT OF MOTIVATION FROM HOME

How @Jan_Bakelants finds the extra watts before each stage 🥰#LaVuelta22 pic.twitter.com/9lGqflcpgXSeptember 4, 2022 See more

9. SETTING AN EXAMPLE TO ALL THE YOUNG WHIPPER SNAPPERS OUT THERE ON THE ROAD

Me, entering the team bus. pic.twitter.com/jhtX31DwdZSeptember 4, 2022 See more

10. THE REAL PERSON BEHIND THAT OMI OPI SIGN IS FINALLY REVEALED