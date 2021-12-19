Two riders fend off 150,000 to win Zwift Road Academy 2021

The winners of the 2021 Zwift Road Academy have been announced, with two riders beating out 150,000 to claim the couple of spots offered to race on professional teams.

The Australian Alex Bogna won the men's competition, and will ride for ProTeam outfit Alpecin-Fenix from January 1 2022, while Dutchwoman Maud Oudeman was the female winner, and will ride for Canyon-SRAM next year.

Bogna is the latest Australian winner of the talent ID competition, joining 2021 winners from Down Under Jay Vine and Neve Bradbury, the former impressing at this year's Vuelta a España when he finished third atop Pico Villuercas on stage 14.

“I have no words”, Bogna said. “Zwift Academy is just such a fantastic opportunity, when I found out I’d made it to the finals I was so happy. I wanted to have a great week of riding and really give myself a chance of winning the contract. Honestly, I’m in shock this is the opportunity of a lifetime.”

>>> Charlie Quarterman: ‘You think it's okay then the next day you'll be crying for no reason when your girlfriend comes home from work’

“I can’t believe it!” added Oudeman. “The week was so amazing but also a tough test. I was so thrilled to make the finals and I can’t believe my dream is coming true. I cannot wait to race for CANYON//SRAM Racing and I’m really excited to continue to learn, improve and help the team as much as I can next year.”

Canyon-SRAM manager Ronny Lauke welcomed the fact the Zwift Academy finals were able to be held as a camp once more, from which he has acquired the newest member of his squad.

“The Zwift Academy continues to identify raw talent that has the ability to become top level cyclists in the sport," he said.

"The recent winners have all shown this with their impact on road cycling and results. In 2021, it was great that the Zwift Academy finals were able to be held as a camp again. The level of competitiveness among the riders was very strong. Maud stood out with her consistent results and powerful performances throughout the week. We look forward to welcoming her as a member of the team.”