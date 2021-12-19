Two riders fend off 150,000 to win Zwift Road Academy 2021
They will take up their spots at Alpecin-Fenix and Canyon-SRAM next year
By Jonny Long published
The winners of the 2021 Zwift Road Academy have been announced, with two riders beating out 150,000 to claim the couple of spots offered to race on professional teams.
The Australian Alex Bogna won the men's competition, and will ride for ProTeam outfit Alpecin-Fenix from January 1 2022, while Dutchwoman Maud Oudeman was the female winner, and will ride for Canyon-SRAM next year.
Bogna is the latest Australian winner of the talent ID competition, joining 2021 winners from Down Under Jay Vine and Neve Bradbury, the former impressing at this year's Vuelta a España when he finished third atop Pico Villuercas on stage 14.
“I have no words”, Bogna said. “Zwift Academy is just such a fantastic opportunity, when I found out I’d made it to the finals I was so happy. I wanted to have a great week of riding and really give myself a chance of winning the contract. Honestly, I’m in shock this is the opportunity of a lifetime.”
>>> Charlie Quarterman: ‘You think it's okay then the next day you'll be crying for no reason when your girlfriend comes home from work’
“I can’t believe it!” added Oudeman. “The week was so amazing but also a tough test. I was so thrilled to make the finals and I can’t believe my dream is coming true. I cannot wait to race for CANYON//SRAM Racing and I’m really excited to continue to learn, improve and help the team as much as I can next year.”
Canyon-SRAM manager Ronny Lauke welcomed the fact the Zwift Academy finals were able to be held as a camp once more, from which he has acquired the newest member of his squad.
“The Zwift Academy continues to identify raw talent that has the ability to become top level cyclists in the sport," he said.
"The recent winners have all shown this with their impact on road cycling and results. In 2021, it was great that the Zwift Academy finals were able to be held as a camp again. The level of competitiveness among the riders was very strong. Maud stood out with her consistent results and powerful performances throughout the week. We look forward to welcoming her as a member of the team.”
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
Zoe Bäckstedt continues her domination of junior category with win at Namur Cyclocross World Cup
The Brit takes her fourth junior win on the bounce this season
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Crashes scupper Tom Pidcock's surge, settles for second at Namur World Cup
The Brit came close to making it two wins in two days
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Zwift's latest update sees addition of Neokyo to Makuri Islands world
The update includes eight new routes to ride in Neokyo
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
11 things you only know if you race on Zwift
From power-ups to pushing watts – a few lessons we learned the hard way
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Online talent spotting - what it takes to get noticed on Zwift
The pathway to the top tier of cycling looks like a map of the London Underground. Starting at Club Network, the high-aspiring cyclist will be calling at the Development Centre, the Regional School of Racing, the National School of Racing, the Junior Academy, the Podium Programme and finally fame, glory and a summit finish victory in yellow on Mont Ventoux
By Simon Richardson • Published
-
Zwift confirms dates for 2022 UCI Cycling E-sports World Championships - and anyone can qualify
Community riders are being given the chance to qualify for the e-sports World Championships, once again hosted by Zwift
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Do you have what it takes to win a pro contract through Zwift?
Entries for the Zwift Academy 2021 are open now
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Zwift unveils new Japan-inspired virtual destination
Eight new routes and 53 miles of roads for Zwifters to enjoy
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Zwift now lets users hide display so you can ‘lose yourself’ in game
Zwift has launched a new feature that lets riders hide their power and distance displays, letting them immerse themselves in the game.
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
How to win a WorldTour contract on Zwift
The ultimate prize for any aspiring racer is a WorldTour contract – and that’s the irresistible award offered by Zwift Academy. But what does it take to win?
By Rebecca Charlton • Published