Ultra-cyclist to ride 55,000m of elevation across Himalayas to raise awareness of climate change

Omar Di Felice set to ride 3,000 kilometres through the Himalayas as part of wider Bike to 1.5 project

Omar Di Felice
(Image credit: Omar Di Felice / JORDI TOMÀS)
An Italian ultra-cyclist is to climb more than 50,000m over the course of a 3,000km ride through the Himalayas to raise awareness of climate change.

Omar Di Felice - a former Continental level pro - is due to set off on Thursday aboard his Giant gravel bike and ride the colossal distance between India and Tibet in China as part of his Bike to 1.5 project, which aims to highlight the role that cycling can play in reducing global warming.

