Finally, for better or for worse, VAR comes to bike racing

Bar-cams and livestream will be used for real-time judging in new NL Beach Cup competition in the Netherlands

VAR neon sign image
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall
By
published

If you're a football fan, or have even half an eye on the sport, you will have heard of VAR. The Video Assistant Referee has proven to be one of the most divisive modern sporting developments, not just in football but in any sport.

It may not please everyone to learn, then, that it has now found its way into cycling for the first time. The Dutch Cycling Union (KNWU) is to introduce VAR in its new NL Beach Cup competition this winter, according to a report by Dutch outlet Wielerflits.

