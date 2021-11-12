Vincenzo Nibali: 'My final year? I haven't made a decision yet'
The Italian returns to Astana for 2022, but hasn't yet figured out whether it will be his swansong
By Jonny Long
Vincenzo Nibali hasn't yet decided whether the 2022 season, in which he will return to Astana, will be the final year of his professional career.
“Whether I am in my final year? I haven't made a decision yet," the 36-year-old told Spaziociclismo.
“Right now I haven't set any goals for myself. I have signed a contract for one year and I want to enjoy the coming season. And after that? We will see.”
And what exactly he means by enjoying himself? Nibali could be planning to do something he's never done before in his career: race all five Monuments, which would include a Paris-Roubaix debut, and does suggest a ticking off of final bucket list items before it's too late.
>>> 'I'm tired of having pills in cycling, I think it's grotesque', says retiring 21-year-old rider
Nibali is also expected to ride his home Giro d'Italia for the 11th time, which he's won twice, with no word yet on whether he would then go on to ride the Tour de France as he did in both 2019 and 2021.
“It's a beautiful Giro. Heavy, but also balanced at the same time," Nibali said of the 2022 route, which was revealed earlier this week.
“There are a lot of climbs included in the course, but there are also a lot of sprint stages. The course will ignite immediately. Some journeys look simple on paper, but that can turn out differently in practice. Then I think of the stages to Naples and Messina.”
A stage win in his hometown of Messina may turn out to be too good a note to not bow out on, should Nibali find himself crossing the finish line first on stage five.
Astana, who will be known as Astana Qazaqstan next year, has a raft of enforcements coming into their squad, who will hopefully improve on the 13 victories the team took during a turbulent 2021 campaign.
Miguel Ángel López returns after his unceremonious exit from Movistar, while Gianni Moscon and David de la Cruz also make their way across, replacing the likes of Jakob Fuglsang, Luis Léon Sánchez and the Izagirre brothers.
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
Vincenzo Nibali: 'My Giro started uphill and isn't getting much better'
Italian throws support behind team-mate Giulio Ciccone after crash on stage eight
By Richard Windsor •
-
Astana-Premier Tech sports director wants Vincenzo Nibali to finish his career with the team
The general manager of Astana-Premier Tech has said that he wants Vincenzo Nibali to return to his team for the last season of his career.
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Vincenzo Nibali says riders should switch off bike computers following Mathieu van der Poel’s Strade Bianche win
Vincenzo Nibali has said riders should avoid looking at their power meters in races, after Mathieu van der Poel’s phenomenal victory in Strade Bianche.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tirreno-Adriatico 2021 start list: Simon Yates, Tadej Pogačar and Geraint Thomas to battle for the title
The start list is coming together nicely for the race of the two seas with some of the sports biggest names down to race (March 10-16)
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Five things to look out for at the Tirreno-Adriatico 2020
Five things to look out for in the 2020 Tirreno-Adriatico, who's riding and what to expect in the race between the two seas
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
Trek-Segafredo to monitor Vincenzo Nibali's condition following injury at Strade Bianche
The Italian got caught up in a crash and was one of many abandons as the WorldTour returned
By Jonny Long •
-
'It’s a dream for me’: Giulio Ciccone looks to 2020 with Vincenzo Nibali as his team-mate
Giulio Ciccone says riding with Vincenzo as his team-mate “is a dream” as the Italian hero moves to Trek-Segafredo.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Vincenzo Nibali to skip 2020 Tour de France to focus on Olympics and Giro d'Italia, according to reports
The routes for both Grand Tours are set to be unveiled in the coming days
By Jonny Long •