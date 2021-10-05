Watch: Incredible on-bike highlights from eventful Paris-Roubaix

The 2021 Paris-Roubaix Men's race didn't disappoint, as the rough terrain and cobblestones coupled with the rain made for an even more difficult, and eventful, race.

On-bike footage, captured by Velon, provides even greater detail as to how treacherous the terrains were during the race, and how the riders attempted to navigate the route.

With cameras either on the riders' rear or front wheel, the footage is captured on board the bikes of Lawrence Naesen (AG2R Citroën), Leonardo Basso (Ineos Grenadiers), Senne Leysen (Alpecin–Fenix), and Sébastien Grignard (Lotto–Soudal).

The video also shows the dramatic final moments of the race, when Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) stole the win from Florian Vermeersch (Lotto Soudal) just metres before the finishing line. Colbrelli's raw emotion immediately after the race features during the video too, depicting the Italian's euphoria as he sat on the grass completely overwhelmed with his victory.

From the rear wheel of Lawrence Naesen, we get to see the aftermath of a crash between two riders as other cyclists swerve to dodge the pair on the side of the road.

The Belgian's rear wheel also shows two more crashes during the on-bike video. In one crash, the riders bunch up while braking, causing a shunt at the back of the pack, which is subsequently captured on camera. In the other, you can see one rider directly behind Naesen lose their balance trying to navigate a roundabout in slippery conditions, leading to plenty of others having to take evading action.

Meanwhile, a brilliant shot from Leonardo Basso helps to expertly provide a perspective on just how uneven the cobbled surfaces are, the the camera unable to show a clear image due to the immense shaking.

Sébastien Grignard's rear wheel camera shows someone flying off their bike as they lose grip going around a bend, while also highlighting other riders' reactions to the incident. Finally, on more than one occasion the depth of water is made clearer through Senne Leysen's camera at the back of the bike.