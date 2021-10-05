Watch: Incredible on-bike highlights from eventful Paris-Roubaix
An alternative perspective on the astonishing race
By Ryan Dabbs
The 2021 Paris-Roubaix Men's race didn't disappoint, as the rough terrain and cobblestones coupled with the rain made for an even more difficult, and eventful, race.
On-bike footage, captured by Velon, provides even greater detail as to how treacherous the terrains were during the race, and how the riders attempted to navigate the route.
With cameras either on the riders' rear or front wheel, the footage is captured on board the bikes of Lawrence Naesen (AG2R Citroën), Leonardo Basso (Ineos Grenadiers), Senne Leysen (Alpecin–Fenix), and Sébastien Grignard (Lotto–Soudal).
The video also shows the dramatic final moments of the race, when Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) stole the win from Florian Vermeersch (Lotto Soudal) just metres before the finishing line. Colbrelli's raw emotion immediately after the race features during the video too, depicting the Italian's euphoria as he sat on the grass completely overwhelmed with his victory.
From the rear wheel of Lawrence Naesen, we get to see the aftermath of a crash between two riders as other cyclists swerve to dodge the pair on the side of the road.
The Belgian's rear wheel also shows two more crashes during the on-bike video. In one crash, the riders bunch up while braking, causing a shunt at the back of the pack, which is subsequently captured on camera. In the other, you can see one rider directly behind Naesen lose their balance trying to navigate a roundabout in slippery conditions, leading to plenty of others having to take evading action.
Meanwhile, a brilliant shot from Leonardo Basso helps to expertly provide a perspective on just how uneven the cobbled surfaces are, the the camera unable to show a clear image due to the immense shaking.
Sébastien Grignard's rear wheel camera shows someone flying off their bike as they lose grip going around a bend, while also highlighting other riders' reactions to the incident. Finally, on more than one occasion the depth of water is made clearer through Senne Leysen's camera at the back of the bike.
-
-
Evil Chamois Hagar gravel bike
The Evil Chamois Hagar gravel bike that sits in a class of it's own.
By Hannah Bussey •
-
Mathieu van der Poel finishes in top-10 of all Monuments in just 14 months
The Dutch star is the second fastest rider ever to achieve the feat, behind Eddy Merckx
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Patrick Lefevere’s son in court accused of flying helicopter over Paris-Roubaix without permission
The son of Deceuninck – Quick-Step boss Patrick Lefevere has appeared in court after being accused of flying a helicopter over Paris-Roubaix without permission.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
John Degenkolb launches campaign to save junior Paris-Roubaix and smashes target in one day
John Degenkolb has launched a fundraising campaign to save the junior Paris-Roubaix race, raising more €10,000 in one day.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Paris-Roubaix cobbled sector to receive mortar makeover to aid rider safety
Removal of vegetation will not reduce the sector's drama
By Owen Rogers •
-
Secteur Pavé Michael Goolaerts: Paris-Roubaix remembers fallen rider by renaming cobbled sector
Paris-Roubaix organisers will pay tribute to Michael Goolaerts, who died during the 2018 race, by renaming one of the cobbled sectors in his honour.
By Henry Robertshaw •
-
Paris-Roubaix pavé requires repair after fans steal cobblestones for souvenirs
Some sections of cobbles at Paris-Roubaix have needed to be repaired after fans lifted cobblestones out of the road to take home as race souvenirs.
By Henry Robertshaw •
-
Faster than Paris-Roubaix: Alejandro Valverde posted his Tour cobbles recon on Strava, and he absolutely smashed it
Alejandro Valverde went to recon the cobbles for the 2018 Tour de France this week, and ended up riding most sectors faster than riders in Paris-Roubaix.
By Henry Robertshaw •
-
How much prize money did Peter Sagan get for winning Paris-Roubaix?
Paris-Roubaix is one of the most prestigious single-day races in the professional cycling calendar - with a prize pot to match
By Nigel Wynn •
-
Jon Dibben on life at Team Sky: determination, ability and willingness to learn
Team Sky's Jon Dibben reflects on his first season with the squad in 2017, and what he will bring to the Classics in 2018
By Sophie Smith •