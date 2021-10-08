Work at Cycling Weekly: could you be our next news editor or video manager?
Two rare opportunities to work at Cycling Weekly are available
Cycling Weekly is looking for its next online news editor! If you've got a passion for cycling and a background in digital journalism, we want to hear from you.
This is a vital role in our online team, where you'll be at the forefront of our news and features content, as well as our all-important coverage of racing throughout the year.
You can find a full job description and role responsibilities over at the Future PLC vacancies site.
Click here to view job description and apply
We're also looking for our new video manager!
You'll need to be experienced managing video and have the creative flair to lead on our editorial and commercial video projects. As well as working on Cycling Weekly, you'll also be working with our sister brands at Future, Cyclingnews and MBR.
You can find a full job description and role responsibilities over at the Future PLC vacancies site.
Richard is digital editor of Cycling Weekly. Joining the team in 2013, Richard became editor of the website in 2014 and coordinates site content and strategy, leading the news team in coverage of the world's biggest races and working with the tech editor to deliver comprehensive buying guides, reviews, and the latest product news.
An occasional racer, Richard spends most of his time preparing for long-distance touring rides these days, or getting out to the Surrey Hills on the weekend on his Specialized Tarmac SL7 (with an obligatory pub stop of course).
