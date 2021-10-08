Work at Cycling Weekly: could you be our next news editor or video manager?

Cycling Weekly is looking for its next online news editor! If you've got a passion for cycling and a background in digital journalism, we want to hear from you. 

This is a vital role in our online team, where you'll be at the forefront of our news and features content, as well as our all-important coverage of racing throughout the year.

You can find a full job description and role responsibilities over at the Future PLC vacancies site.

Click here to view job description and apply 

We're also looking for our new video manager!

You'll need to be experienced managing video and have the creative flair to lead on our editorial and commercial video projects. As well as working on Cycling Weekly, you'll also be working with our sister brands at Future, Cyclingnews and MBR.

You can find a full job description and role responsibilities over at the Future PLC vacancies site.

Click here to view job description and apply

