Gold in the Colorado Hills: Alchemy launches new ultralight line of US-made bikes

Alchemy Bikes (opens in new tab), the U.S.-based builders of carbon and titanium bicycles, have released three new models to their lineup. The new series, termed Auafter the chemical symbol for gold, is a performance-oriented line that includes new lightweight road and gravel bikes as well as a modern hardtail mountain bike.

Meet the Alchemy Au collection

(Image credit: Tyler Boucher)

Atlas Au—Carbon road bicycle available with either 28 mm or 38 mm tire clearance. Frame weights are in the vicinity of 800 grams. Each bicycle is hand built in Colorado to customer’s size and specifications, 100% custom. Frame and fork price is $5,199; complete builds start at $10,999.

Lycos Au—Carbon gravel bicycle weighing roughly 800 grams for a 54 cm frame. Clearance for 50 mm tires. Each frame is hand built in Colorado. Sizes are stock (XS-XXL) due to the manufacturing process (headtube and downtube are constructed as one piece) though other facets of the bike are customizable. Frame and fork are listed at $4,999 and complete builds start at $10,999.