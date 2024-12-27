I tested a lot of bike tech this year and these are my favourites

As Tech Writer here at Cycling Weekly, I'm fortunate enough to test and review a lot of tech. With a background of bike racing, pre-daughter, I would have always hunted down any bike kit that promised to make me as fast as possible.

Now in my mid-forties, my priorities have changed. While I still like going fast, it's not the be-all and end-all of a ride. Sometimes riding needs to be as gentle as possible to soothe away the chaos of life as a working mum.

To that end, my riding taste is now a broad and diverse range of cycling styles. I can flip-flop between a desire for a rapid racy ride, to needing a chilled-out head-clearing bimble, or something inbetween the two.

What all this eclectic style of riding has in common however is that no matter what two wheels I'm on, I have to be warm and dry.

So here's my pick of the top gear of the year, all of which helped deliver a year of cycling fun, comfort, and at moments much-needed headspace across 2024

(Image credit: Future)

SealSkinz Upwell heated gloves

It might sound dramatic for anyone who doesn’t suffer with Raynaud’s phenomenon, but if do, you’ll know how painful and life-limiting it can be in winter.

I’ve suffered incredibly badly with the restriction of blood flow to my hands (and feet), and over the years I have probably tried every pair of winter cycling gloves on the market in the hope of alleviating the numbness and keeping my hands warm enough to continue to function.

The quality of finish and battery life of these heated gloves is excellent, with more than enough power for a few hours of winter riding. As someone who rides for mental health as much as fitness, I had become pretty depressed about not being able to ride outside for a significant period of the year, but since riding with the SealSkinz Upwell gloves, I’ve been able to find joy in cycling year-round.

(Image credit: Andy Jones)

Liv Langma road bike

Ironing out the smallest of niggles and improving on an already exceptional platform, the Liv Langma Advanced Pro 0 feels like a bike of its generation. It really is the very definition of poetry in motion, and on test I found it to be totally flawless.

How the brand has managed to deliver an incredibly agile and rapid ride, which is simultaneously comfortable enough to ride for hours is like some kind of alchemy. Lining up against similarly specced bikes it proves that you can have it all and still be value for money. The new Langma not only created a new benchmark in women’s bikes, but it has also raised the bar for performance bikes all round.

(Image credit: Future)

Santini Guard Neos

Santini has set the standard proving that you can be environmentally friendly and still deliver highly waterproof, breathable garments. The Guard Neos has already become a go-to cycling wardrobe essential for me, with its incredibly versatile temperature range, depending on your base layering, and used between 0-15 degrees. I’ve already given my version a pretty hard life, due to my mudguard neglectance, but it washes up a treat and is still performing just like new.

(Image credit: Future)

Whyte Rheo 3 electric bike

I loved how the Whyte Rheo 3 gets me out on a ride for a headspace spin, when the hills and even an outfit change overwhelm would normally threaten my ride motivation. As a smaller alternative to a cargo bike, it even allowed me to replace car journeys too.