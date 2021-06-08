MAAP’s new jersey puts off-cuts to good use

MAAP has created a multi-coloured jersey to put material that would otherwise go to waste to good use.

The Australian brand produces the Evade Pro Base jersey in a number of colours, so decided to manufacture one from the remaining snippets.

The brand is seeking to undo some of the damage done by the textiles industry, whereby a 2020 Preferred Fibre and Materials Market Report stated that "global fibre production has doubled in the last 20 years, reaching an all-time high of 111 million metric tons in 2019 and pre-COVID-19 results indicated potential growth to 146 million metric tons by 2030."

In creating the patchwork design, MAAP says it took inspiration from 1980s shoe salespeople, who carried around “colourful amalgamations” of all options rolled into one shoe.

It also reminded us somewhat of the infamous Volkswagen Golf Harlequin.

(Image credit: MAAP)

The jersey is the beginning of MAAP’s ‘OffCuts Programme’, and it will be using excess fabric for future designs in the coming months and years, as part of a greater initiative to reduce landfill.

Each of the OffCuts items will be available in “extremely limited quantities,” which does make us wonder how many off-cuts will be saved and put to good use, though.

The Evade Pro Base jersey (€155/$180) comes with a pro fit, and dyed honeycomb mesh long sleeves, with SPF 50+ sun protection. The pockets are said to be ‘anti sag’ and in keeping with MAAP’s ethos, the fabrics used are sustainably manufactured with the Bluesign system.