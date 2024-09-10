Pro mechanics sand down new tyres – should I be sanding my tyres?

WorldTour team mechanics have been spotted sanding tyres before races. Pro mechanic Glen Whittington looks more closely at the practice, and judges whether we should all be doing the same

UAE Team EmirGeates&#039; Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar (R) looks on as team mechanics adjust his bicycle before taking part in a team training session, on June 29, 2023
(Image credit: Getty Images / HOMAS SAMSON/AFP)
Glen Whittington
By
published
in Features

During the Tour de France, a video emerged of Groupama FDJ team mechanics sanding new tyres as they built up the team bikes. Some viewers immediately joked that this was some kind of publicity stunt. But we've also seen other teams doing the same, including Tadej Pogačar's UAE crew. So is there more to it, and should we all be sanding our box-fresh tyres?

Why might you sand you tyres?

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Glen Whittington
Glen Whittington
Contributor

Glen’s an ex-racer who still finds time to ride bikes for SDWRacing. He started racing in 1998, initially specialising in XCO and Solo 24-Hour Mountain Bike. He became a mechanic in 2002, working in shops and also for professional race teams. During this time he spent more time racing cyclocross and road, and then also time trials. In 2013 he built his first bespoke frame and then spent several years at Roberts learning the art. Since then he’s designed, tested and now sells frames/bikes to the public as part of his ÆIGHT brand.

Latest