Cycling Weekly March 4 issue – Special Edition International Women’s Day

In every interview, I’m asked; “What should we do about inequality in cycling?”

I’ll give the same reply to you as I do to them, (or a more articulate, less breathless version than I can give on a finish line): “The best thing I can do to promote women’s cycling is to be good at my job and put on a show that people want to watch. The best thing you can do as a journalist is to report on that show. Not on the inequalities, but on the racing, the drama and the action.”

It would have been easy to fill these pages with content about ingrained sexism, prize money discrepancies and the eternal quest to find a saddle that won’t eventually result in reconstructive surgery. And rightfully so. These are important subjects to cover and I hope to read about them more in this magazine.

But I wanted to use this opportunity to explore what happens post-adversity. A glimpse into the future; when sport media no longer needs to address the problems we face and can focus on women’s interests. On interesting women. When we are truly treated as equals, without the need for ‘female’ to prefix ‘cyclist’.

And so, with my guest-editing powers, that’s exactly what I wanted to do with this issue of Cycling Weekly.

Elinor Barker

Cycling Weekly magazine guest editor

