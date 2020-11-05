Cycling Weekly November 05 issue

Subscribe to Cycling Weekly this Autumn and save 35%. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue
Inside the issue:
2021 Tour de France route revealed
Carthy rides into Vuelta contention with Angliru win
Giro win shows Ineos has transformed, says ex-CEO
Charlie Quarterman: How to have an odd end to your season
Cycling Weekly Awards: The shortlists
How Coronavirus has affected cycling’s transfer market
Tech news: Bianchi’s aero brake makeover
Wilier Cento10 SL
Gear of the week: Cube RD Sydrix Pro road shoes, Goodyear Eage FI tubeless Complete tyres & Redshift Shockstop suspension stem
What does rubbing muscles really achieve?
Week in training: Ben Turner
Fitness Hub
Dr Hutch
From the archive
Get your magazine today
- Purchase a single issue
- Subscribe to Cycling Weekly this Autumn and save 35%
- Download the digital magazine on iPad
- Download the digital magazine on other devices
Cycling Weekly – At the heart of cycling since 1891