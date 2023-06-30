Berets, wheelies and 'Gora Euskadi': The Tour de France arrives in Bilbao
The team presentation gave an insight into the fervour with which the Tour will be welcomed to the Basque Country
As the rain fell on the crowd at the 2023 Tour de France team presentation on Thursday evening, one began to really appreciate how much this event matters to the people of Bilbao, the people of the Basque Country.
Anywhere else, people would have dispersed, gone home, sought cover. In front of the Guggenheim in Bilbao on Friday night, the crowds stayed, the fervour over the Tour built, and the final riders got their chance to say hello to the fans.
On television, the team presentation must seem quite bewildering, a messy affair which goes on for quite a while without any real purpose. In person, however, the passion is clear, even in the pouring rain.
Due to the inclement weather, it might not have had quite had the same impact at last year's Copenhagen equivalent, which seemed more like a gig in Tivoli Gardens. This was not quite the beery festival that that was, but it was still interesting, and gave an insight into the state of many of the riders.
The evening began with one of the hosts, who switched between Basque, Spanish, French and English, promising that it would be an evening the crowd would never forget. This was hyperbole, but it was far from dull.
Bahrain-Victorious were first out, in order that a minute's silence could be held in memory of Gino Mäder, who died at the Tour de Suisse a fortnight ago; the moment was impeccably marked by the respectful crowd, with the team appearing to appreciate the gesture. After this, it was on with the show.
Every rider was presented with a Basque beret, a Txapela, which had their race number printed on it. While some riders looked great in the headwear, some chose to forego it for sponsorship reasons, which isn't really buying into the spirit of it, is it, Alpecin-Deceuninck?
The Basque riders were the favourites, obviously, with Bahrain's Pello Bilbao loved by the crowd - he is from just down the road in Guernica after all, and has the city in his name.
There are seven Basque riders in this year's Tour, with each greeted with adulation. Alongside Bilbao, there's his teammate Mikel Landa; Gorka Izagirre and Alex Alanburu (Movistar); Jonathan Castroviejo and Omar Fraile (Ineos Grenadiers); and Gorka's brother Ion Izagirre (Cofidis).
For many teams, those without a star rider or a Basque among their number, there was no time for pleasantries, with the likes of Intermarché-Circus-Wanty and Cofidis ushered off the stage before they could even say hello to the crowd. The hosts were officious at keeping to schedule, cutting off Mark Cavendish (Astana-Qazaqstan) before he could even get into what he really wanted to say or telling riders to depart with the phrase "thank you, you can leave the stage".
Despite this, there were funny moments, like Lawson Craddock screaming into the microphone, and Peter Sagan wheelie-ing up to the stage and overshooting the yellow carpet. Some teams had bottles and hats to throw the crowd. Others just had time to wave.
The real star of the show, however, was not Basque. UAE Team Emirates were the penultimate squad who rolled onto the stage, and Tadej Pogačar was greeted with a roar. The 24-year-old is not just the world's best bike rider, but a showman as well, and showed how easy it is to wow a crowd at a team presentation. The personality contrast with his main rival, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), was all too clear here.
Just like the crowd at Wimbledon's Centre Court, anything a rider said was greeted with acclaim, but Pogačar had tailored his message for the Basque fans.
"Aupa Bilbao," he said. "Aupa Athletic. Gora Euskadi."
Come on Bilbao. Come on Athletic. Long live the Basque Country.
If the race was won on charm and panache, then the yellow jersey is already Pogačar's. Roll on Saturday.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Tour de France 2023: five GC form book predictions
How do the favourites compare as they finally stand shoulder to shoulder on the eve of the Tour de France?
By James Shrubsall • Published
-
Netflix to air Mark Cavendish documentary Never Enough
Film follows his "rise, fall and resurrection" from 2016 to 2021
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
Jonas Vingegaard not intimidated by Tadej Pogačar's talk of early attacks at Tour de France
"I just have to be ready for it" says defending champion as Grand Départ in Bilbao draws near
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Tadej Pogačar hoping to take time and yellow on Tour de France opening stages
UAE Team Emirates rider comes into Tour recovering from wrist injury and with Adam Yates as co-leader
By Adam Becket • Published
-
‘I have a job to do’: No space for sentimentality for Mark Cavendish at Tour de France
Astana Qazaqstan sprinter says he's as determined as ever to hunt stages at the French Grand Tour
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Tom Pidcock: Beating the likes of Pogačar and Vingegaard to a Tour de France stage would be ‘a step up’
Ineos Grenadiers rider heads into second Tour aiming for general classification and stage wins
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Mark Renshaw confident Mark Cavendish can break Tour de France stage win record
The Manx missile's former lead-out man says Cavendish can win one or two stages this year which will put him ahead of Eddy Merckx
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Egan Bernal heads back to Tour de France 'ambitious' but 'realistic'
The 2019 winner is targeting general classification at his first Tour since life-threatening accident
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tom Pidcock aims to go ‘a step further’ at Tour de France 2023
Ineos' Rod Ellingworth says British rider ‘still has some work to do’ in order to make GC push main objective
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Tour de France 2023 start list: All the teams' riders for the Grande Boucle
The full list of teams and riders competing at the 110th edition, which begins 1 July
By Adam Becket • Published