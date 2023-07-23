'For me, this is special': How a joke ended in victory for Lotte Kopecky at the Tour de France Femmes
The Belgian had been planning her decisive attack for a long time
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Over the past few weeks, Lotte Kopecky has had a running joke with her best friend.
“It started like three or four weeks ago,” she told the press after stage one of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. “We were joking that I would take on this final climb, and then do a solo for 10km."
Every day, Kopecky explained, she and her friend would wake up and send a text to the other’s phone. “We just said, ‘10 kilometres’,” she smiled, “with a yellow heart beside it.”
The joke, of course, came with a heavy dose of seriousness. Not only was there a possibility Kopecky would win, some said it was likely. The first stage suited the Belgian, with its punchy final climb and fast run-in to the line, and the bookmakers had her as the favourite for the first yellow jersey.
They weren’t wrong.
On Sunday in Clermont-Ferrand, Kopecky's texts became a reality. She broke loose over the third-category Côte de Durtol, and soloed to victory, having drawn out a 40-second gap on the descent. Taking nothing for granted, she waited until the very last moment to sit up, when she raised her fists in a cross, and brought them together to deliver a thunderous clap.
“Sport is an emotional thing,” the 27-year-old said afterwards. “When you cross the finish line, there’s so much pressure falling off your shoulders, and so much relief. This is the Tour de France, and winning this first stage, wearing yellow tomorrow, and being able to do this in one of the best women’s teams, for me is special.”
Going into the stage, SD Worx had planned two cards to play. First they’d try with Kopecky over the climb, and if that strategy failed, they’d sprint with Lorena Wiebes. In the end, plan B was never needed.
“When I saw [the climb] on VeloViewer a few months ago, I thought this first stage was for sprinters. But then the team director went for a recon of this race, and he texted me, ‘this first stage suits you very well.’ When we did the recon two days ago, I was really happy to see this final climb.”
Kopecky's victory now sets a different tone for her to last year’s Tour de France Femmes, which grew evermore frustrating with each day's racing. Third on the first stage was followed by three further top 10s, with a win ultimately eluding her.
“I just had the worst week on the bike,” she said. “But, just because last year didn’t go as I wanted, doesn’t mean this year would be the same. I really did not look back to last year, and I was convinced that my preparation this year had been better.
“I just had to believe in the team and myself.”
In Clermont-Ferrand, with the yellow jersey on the line, that belief was there. It had always been there, of course, whether she knew it or not. For in every text she sent to her friend, and every yellow heart that punctuated them, there was a belief that the jersey was destined to be hers.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
‘I really messed up’: Why didn’t the favourites chase Lotte Kopecky at the Tour de France Femmes?
The Belgian put 41 seconds into the GC contenders on stage one, but the time gap is no cause for concern
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Lotte Kopecky wins first stage of Tour de France Femmes
Belgian attacks on the final climb to win solo
By Stephen Puddicombe • Published
-
‘I really messed up’: Why didn’t the favourites chase Lotte Kopecky at the Tour de France Femmes?
The Belgian put 41 seconds into the GC contenders on stage one, but the time gap is no cause for concern
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Five world-class contenders for the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2023
Here's a closer look at some of the riders that could make up the podium
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Meet Natalie Grinczer, the NHS worker racing the Tour de France Femmes
Lifeplus-Wahoo's new recruit is hoping for better luck at the race this year
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2023 official start list
Here are all the riders competing in the second edition of the race, which begins 23 July
By Tom Davidson • Last updated
-
Which new national champions will be at the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes?
There will be some new riders in distinctive jerseys in Bilbao this weekend, and in Clermont-Ferrand in a month
By Adam Becket • Published
-
All things must pass: SD Worx's 'bizarre' victory streak finally comes to an end after 20 wins
From the Basque Country to Switzerland, SD Worx has been creating history with its run of wins
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'We will attack': SD Worx take dominance to next level with 1-2 overall at Itzulia Women
Demi Vollering sacrificed her incredible Basque Country record to allow Marlen Reusser to win stage and overall
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2023: Everything you need to know
Information about the route, start list and how to watch the women's Tour de France
By Tom Davidson • Last updated