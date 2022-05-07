Giro d'Italia 2022 standings: The current results from the 105th edition
How the classifications look after the first day
The 2022 Giro d'Italia is only one day old, and yet there is already a shape for most of the classifications.
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) won the first stage in Visegrád, which means that he leads most of the categories so far, claiming the first pink jersey, the first ciclamino jersey, and the first blue jersey too. Meanwhile, there is a separate leader in the white jersey, Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), as he is the leading young rider.
As a result of Van der Poel's haul of jerseys, the lesser colours will be seen on other riders, while the Dutchman keeps pink. Magnus Cort (EF Education-Easypost) will be in the mountains blue jersey, despite having no points in the competition, as Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorious) will be in purple for points, and Girmay will be in white.
After the first day, Ineos Grenadiers lead the teams classification, but only just, as there five teams on the same time.
Giro d’Italia 2022, stage one: Budapest to Visegrád (195km)
1. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix, in 4-35-28
2. Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermaché-Wanty-Gobert, in same time
3. Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain-Victorious
4. Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-EasyPost
5. Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
6. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
7. Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
8. Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE-Team Emirates, all in same time
9. Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën, at 4s
10. Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo, in same time
Giro d'Italia general classification after stage one
1. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix, in 4-35-18
2. Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermaché-Wanty-Gobert, at 4s
3. Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain-Victorious, at 6s
4. Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-EasyPost, at 10s
5. Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe, at same time
6. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
7. Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
8. Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE-Team Emirates, all at same time
9. Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën, at 14s
10. Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo, at same time
Giro d'Italia points classification after stage one
1. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix, on 50pts
2. Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermaché-Wanty-Gobert, on 35pts
3. Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain-Victorious, on 25pts
4. Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-EasyPost, on 18pts
5. Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe, on 14pts
8. Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli, on 12pts
7. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers, on 12pts
8. Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo, on 10pts
9. Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE-Team Emirates, on 8pts
10. Matteo Bais (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli, on 8pts
Giro d'Italia mountains classification after stage one
1. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix, on 3pts
2. Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermaché-Wanty-Gobert, on 2pts
3. Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain-Victorious, on 1pt
Giro d'Italia young rider classification after stage one
1. Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermaché-Wanty-Gobert, in 4-35-22
2. Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo, at 10s
3. Jhonatan Narváez (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers, at same time
4. João Almeida (Por) UAE-Team Emirates
5. Ben Tulett (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
6. Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl
7. Felix Gall (Aut) AG2R Citroën
8. Mauro Schmid (Sui) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl
9. Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
10. Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain-Victorious, all at same time
Giro d'Italia team classification after stage one
1. Ineos Grenadiers, in 13-46-22
2. UAE Team Emirates, at same time
3. Trek-Segafredo
4. Bora-Hansgrohe
5. Bahrain-Victorious, all at same time
LEADER OF THE GENERAL CLASSIFICATION, PINK JERSEY EXPLAINED
The pink jersey, or maglia rosa, is worn by the rider who has made it around the route faster than anyone else. Whoever wins stage one will wear the jersey on stage two and lead the overall or general classification with a certain gap to the next rider.
If the leader loses time to someone else, he would then hand over the lead of the race to the rider who is now the best placed after that stage. This will continue through the 21 stages.
LEADER OF THE MOUNTAINS CLASSIFICATION, BLUE JERSEY EXPLAINED
The mountains jersey, the maglia azzurra, unlike at the Tour de France, is not a polka-dot jersey but rather just a solid blue one.
Riders will battle to take the jersey by getting into breakaways and attempting to take as many mountains points as they possibly can along the way. The early stages don't have too many categorised climbs, so we will have to wait until the race gets to Italy for decisive action.
There are no high-category climbs in the Giro d'Italia but there is one special climb called the 'Cima Coppi' which is the highest point of the race, this year's is due to be the Passo Pordoi.
The points are as followed, a category four climb gives you three, two and one points for the first three over the top, category three climbs have nine, four, two and one points available. A category two gives the riders 18, eight, six, four, two and one points with the category one climb giving out 40, 18, 12, nine, six, four, two and one points to the first eight riders over the top.
The special thing about the 'Cima Coppi' is that is gives a huge amount of points to the rider who goes over the top first. The leader takes 50 points that could potentially change the leader of the classification with a further 30, 20, 14, 10, six, four, two and one points left after that.
LEADER OF THE POINTS CLASSIFICATION, PURPLE JERSEY EXPLAINED
The points jersey is purple or as the race puts it ciclamino. It is given to the rider who collects the most points over the race.
In recent years the race has aimed the jersey more towards the fast men with more points given to riders on designated sprint stages with the top 15 on the stage taking 50, 35, 25, 18, 14, 12, 10, eight, seven, six, five, four, three, two and one points. The intermediate sprints also give a lot more points too on these days with 20, 12, eight, six, four, three, two and one points available. These days are stages one, three, 11 and 18.
On days that are not considered sprint stages the points fall to 25, 18, 12, eight, six, five, four, three, two and one points with intermediate sprints handing out 10, six, three, two and one points out. These days are stages five, six, eight and 13.
The biggest of mountain stages favour the mountains jersey more over the points with 15, 12, nine, seven, six, five, four, three, two and one points available at the finish but with more points in the intermediate sprint to encourage battles in the breakaways with 12, eight, six, five, four, three, two and one points available.
LEADER OF THE YOUTH CLASSIFICATION, WHITE JERSEY EXPLAINED
The final jersey available is the white best young riders jersey. This is calculated the same as the pink jersey but only riders who were born after January 1, 1997 (under 25) can compete for it.
TEAM CLASSIFICATION EXPLAINED
The team classification works by calculating the cumulative time of the three best placed riders from each team. The lowest time is top.
