How to watch Tour de France stages four, five and six: live stream the action

Tour de France 2023 stages four, five and six take the riders on a journey through Southwest France, with one flat day followed by the first proper mountain stages of this year's route. That means the race for the famous yellow jersey is about to hot up, so you'll want to know how to keep up with the action.

This guide explains how to watch live streams of Tour de France stages four, five and six, so you can follow the cyclists' progress as they ride from Dax to Nogaro, Pau to Laurns, and Tarbes to Cauterets-Cambasque, respectively. Britain's Adam Yates is in the famous maillot jaune, with his UAE Team Emirates teammate (and two-time Tour champion) Tadej Pogačar close behind, but the next three days could have a major bearing on the General Classification – particularly when the riders take on the challenging climbs of the Pyrenees.

It won't all be about the mountain specialists, however, as the relatively kind gradients of stage 4 should make conditions ideal for a group sprint. Will Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) be able to claim a record 35th stage win before the race enters the mountains?

If you are planning to keep up with the action, are plenty of channels broadcasting the Tour de France 2023 live streams around the world. Here's how to watch stages 4-6 of this year's race.

Quick guide to watching the Tour de France stages four, five and six

As with the rest of this year's race, Tour de France stages four, five and six live stream on GCN+, Discovery+ and Eurosport, as well as ITV4, in the UK and in Europe.

Subscription costs are £6.99/month or $8.99/month, and £39.99 or $49.99 for a year.

Flobikes show the in Canada – a year's subscription to the service will set you back $209.99. Meanwhile, American viewers can watch via NBC Sports via Peacock Premium ($4.99 per month in the US) will show the race. In Australia, SBS on Demand gives you the option to watch the Tour for free.

AUS FREE live stream: SBS On Demand

UK: Stream on GCN+ and Eurosport Player (£6.99 per month)

US: Stream on NBC Sports ($4.99 per month)

Anywhere: Watch your local stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Tour de France stages four, five and six: live stream in the UK

GCN+ , Discovery+ , Eurosport and ITV are all showing live streams of this year's tour de France action, along with highlights and analysis of each stage.

To gain access to Discovery+ and Eurosport coverage, you can subscribe for £59.99 a year, or £6.99 per month. Alternatively, access to GCN+ also costs £39.99 a year, or £6.99 per month. ITV's coverage (via ITVX) is free to view.

Welsh cycling fans also have the option of watching the race on Welsh-language channel S4C.

Watch from anywhere on the planet

If you’re abroad for Tour de France stages four, five and six, don't worry about missing out – you can just download and install a VPN and use a location inside the United Kingdom to watch the broadcast live as if you were back home.

Geo-blocking restrictions can prevent you from viewing your usual TV services while overseas. But by using a VPN – a piece of software which offers both online privacy and ability to change your IP address – you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home, even while in another country.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

Try out Express VPN for its speed, security and simplicity to use. It is also compatible with a range of devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc.), giving you the option to watch wherever you want.

Our sister site TechRadar recommends the paid ExpressVPN, which it consistently rates as the best VPN provider. There are other great options out there, of course, but Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.

Try ExpressVPN for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers online privacy and unblocks your usual streaming services from abroad. It has apps to use on phones, laptops, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox PlayStation, Android and Apple mobiles, and for more many devices. Best of all, there's a 30-day money back guarantee. So, if it's not for you, then they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Live stream Tour de France stages four, five and six in the USA, Canada and Australia

In the USA and Canada, you can watch the Tour de France stages 4-7 on NBC Sports, while on-demand streams and highlights will also be available.

Canadian cycling fans also have the option of watching the action on FloBikes.

In Australia, SBS show the racing live every day, with highlights packages also available.

Tour de France stages four, five and six live stream in Europe

Discovery+ and GCN+ are all available across Europe, including viewers in France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

In addition to Discovery+ and GCN+, French viewers also have the option to watch their home race on France TV Sport, with Rai Sport in Italy, RTBF in Belgium and NOS in the Netherlands all available, too.

Tour De France stages four, five and six: the routes

Stage 4: Dax to Nogaro (Tuesday, July 4)

On what's potentially another day for the sprinters, this comparatively flat, 182km route takes the riders from the town of Dax to a finish on the Circuit Paul Armagnac racetrack in Nogaro.

Stage 5: Pau to Laruns (Wednesday, July 5)

The Tour de France 2023 enters the mountains, with a 163km stage in the Pyrenees. Standing between the riders and the finish line in Laruns are the 1,540m Col de Soudet, the 675m Col d'Ichère and the 1,035m Col de Marie Blanque.

Stage 6: Tarbes to Cauterets-Cambasque (Thursday, July 6)

There'll be little time for the riders to recover after Wednesday's exertions, as the race spends a second day in the Pyrenees. The hors categorie Tourmalet (a whopping 2,115m) is the most notable climb of the 145km stage – any riders still in contention after the summit will then race to the finish in Cauterets-Cambasque.

Disclaimer

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.

Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.