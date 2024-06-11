In cycling, not even the best rider in the world can manufacture a win

Tour of Britain Women stage four finish
Ruby Roseman-Gannon (centre) crosses the line first as Christine Majerus (left) celebrates and Lotte Kopecky (right) reacts
You would not have guessed it from the mood around SD Worx-Protime at the end of the final stage of the Tour of Britain Women, but the Dutch team dominated the race last week. Dominated it to such an extent that after winning the first three stages of the four stage race, they felt able to try and engineer stage four for one of the team’s hardest workers, Christine Majerus.

This hubris proved their undoing, however, with the clean sweep foiled by a late surge from Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Liv AlUla Jayco) taking the win from Majerus. That explained the mood at the end of the race. Lotte Kopecky could have, and probably should have, won the final stage for herself after a day of impressive defensive riding from the world champion, but explained later that she was trying to set up Majerus.

