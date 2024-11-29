Jonas Vingegaard plays down talk of Giro d’Italia debut in 2025, and clarifies use of carbon monoxide inhalation

Two-time Tour de France winner gives nothing away when asked if he’ll appear at the Giro, but the Worlds in Rwanda is in his sights

Jonas Vingegaard
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Jonas Vingegaard played down suggestions that he will ride the Giro d’Italia next May when asked to reveal the early plans for his 2025 campaign.

The two-time Tour de France champion has been heavily linked with a possible Giro debut next year by some, but Vingegaard said in a press conference on Thursday that nothing has been decided, and that plans for his season won’t be firmed up until the Visma-Lease a Bike winter training camp in December.

